Europe: London, Paris stocks diverge on Christmas Eve trade

Tue, Dec 24, 2019 - 4:35 PM

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip firms fell 0.2 per cent to 7,612.28 points, compared with Monday's closing level.
AFP

[LONDON] The London and Paris stock markets diverged on Tuesday in quiet Christmas Eve trade, while Frankfurt remained shut for the festive break.

In the eurozone however, the Paris CAC 40 rose almost 0.1 per cent to stand at 6,032.14 points.

Both London and Paris are only open for half-day session and will close at 1230 GMT and 1300 GMT respectively.

Frankfurt's DAX 30 had finished Monday down 0.1 percent at 13,300.98 points, compared with last Friday's closing level.

All three main European stock markets will then re-open on Friday.

AFP

