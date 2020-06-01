Europe: London, Paris stocks rally amid Frankfurt holiday

In initial deals, the British capital's benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 1.4 per cent to 6,159.72 points compared with Friday's closing level.

[LONDON] The London and Paris stock markets jumped Monday at the open, tracking Asian gains, but Frankfurt remained shut for a public holiday.

In initial deals, the British capital's benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 1.4 per cent to 6,159.72 points compared with Friday's closing level.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index won 1.5 per cent to 4,766.95 points.

AFP