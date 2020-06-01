You are here

Europe: London, Paris stocks rally amid Frankfurt holiday

Mon, Jun 01, 2020

In initial deals, the British capital's benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 1.4 per cent to 6,159.72 points compared with Friday's closing level.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] The London and Paris stock markets jumped Monday at the open, tracking Asian gains, but Frankfurt remained shut for a public holiday.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index won 1.5 per cent to 4,766.95 points.

