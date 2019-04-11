You are here

Europe: London stocks dip on news of Brexit extension

Thu, Apr 11, 2019 - 4:16 PM

London stocks slid in opening deals on Thursday, but Frankfurt and Paris rose as investors digested news that Brexit has been delayed by up to six months.
[LONDON] London stocks slid in opening deals on Thursday, but Frankfurt and Paris rose as investors digested news that Brexit has been delayed by up to six months.

European leaders have agreed with British Prime Minister Theresa May to delay Brexit until October 31 at the latest, saving the continent from a chaotic no-deal departure on Friday.

In initial deals on Thursday, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index was 0.1 per cent lower at 7,414.58 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index gained almost 0.1 per cent to 11,915.06 points and the Paris CAC 40 jumped 0.4 per cent to 5,474.33 compared with Wednesday's closing levels.

