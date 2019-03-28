You are here

Europe: London stocks up as pound falls on Brexit chaos

Thu, Mar 28, 2019 - 4:59 PM

London's stock market rose at the open on Thursday, with share prices of multinationals climbing as the pound dropped in the wake of more Brexit uncertainty.
[LONDON] London's stock market rose at the open on Thursday, with share prices of multinationals climbing as the pound dropped in the wake of more Brexit uncertainty.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.4 per cent to 7,219.53 points compared with the close on Wednesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index was flat at 11,422.16 points and the Paris CAC 40 was similarly unchanged at 5,299.03.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will renew attempts to push through her Brexit plan, after she dramatically offered to quit to save her deal and MPs failed in their own bid to break the deadlock.

Wednesday's events have weighed on the pound, while a weaker British currency boosts share values of companies listed in London who earn vast sums in dollars.

