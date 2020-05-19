You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Markets extend gains at open

Tue, May 19, 2020 - 3:58 PM

doc7an0yxzaxw8zxlgweyw_doc72mwxmqf1tix1f553kw.jpg
Europe's main stock markets climbed further in opening deals on Tuesday, mirroring Asian gains on hopes for a vaccine to treat coronavirus.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets climbed further in opening deals on Tuesday, mirroring Asian gains on hopes for a vaccine to treat coronavirus, dealers said.

Share prices across Europe had already won a shot in the arm in Monday following a US$542 billion French-German agreement to help the European Union economy combat Covid-19 fallout.

At the opening bell, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip firms rose 0.7 per cent to 6,091.64 points, compared with Monday's close.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index won 1.0 per cent to 11,174.37 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.5 per cent to 4,519.24.

New York stocks had soared Monday after US biotech firm Moderna reported "positive interim" results in early testing of a vaccine candidate, with some analysts suggesting that if all goes well it could be in use by the end of the year.

SEE ALSO

Hong Kong looks to speed up IPOs to boost liquidity, cut risk

"Shares on Wall Street surged during Monday's session after drug company Moderna reported positive data on early stage coronavirus vaccine trials," noted Scope Markets analyst James Hughes.

"Stocks in Europe and Asia followed suit," he added.

Europe's bourses were boosted Monday after France and Germany on Monday proposed a vast fund to finance recovery of the EU's economy from the devastation wrought by the coronavirus crisis.

Investors have meanwhile shrugged off US President Donald Trump's surprise announcement that he is taking hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug that his own government experts say is not suitable for fighting the novel coronavirus.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 19, 2020 03:48 PM
Transport

Thai govt approves bankruptcy plan for Thai Airways

[BANGKOK] Thailand's Cabinet approved a plan to restructure troubled Thai Airways International's finances through a...

May 19, 2020 03:35 PM
Energy & Commodities

India resumes purchases of Malaysian palm oil: traders

[MUMBAI] Indian buyers have resumed purchases of Malaysian palm oil after a four-month gap following a diplomatic...

May 19, 2020 03:35 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end at over 2-month high on economic recovery hopes

[SYDNEY] Australian shares closed at a more than two-month high on Tuesday, led by gains in mining, energy and...

May 19, 2020 03:33 PM
Government & Economy

China mulls targeting Australian wine and dairy on coronavirus spat

[HONG KONG] Australian exports of wine, seafood, oatmeal, fruit and dairy are in danger of being targeted by China...

May 19, 2020 03:26 PM
Consumer

French Connection says could run out of cash within months

[BENGALURU] British retailer French Connection Group Plc warned on Tuesday it could run short on cash to operate its...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.