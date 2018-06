Europe's stock markets mostly rose in early deals, with London opening late due to a technical glitch.

In initial trade, the British capital's benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.5 per cent to 7,751.39 points, in a delayed opening that followed initial technical problems.

In the eurozone meanwhile, Frankfurt's DAX 30 added 0.4 per cent to 12,884.77 points and the Paris CAC 40 rose 0.8 per cent to 5,498.40, compared with Wednesday's close.

AFP