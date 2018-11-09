You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Post-midterms rally in stocks fizzles out

Fri, Nov 09, 2018 - 6:16 AM

BP_Europe_091118_11.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] European shares were flat to slightly higher on Thursday as a rally following US midterm elections sputtered while strong results from Societe Generale, Commerzbank, and Sodexo soothed concerns about corporate earnings.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up just 0.2 per cent by the close after a strong rally following Tuesday's US vote. In early dealings, the index hit its highest since Oct 10.

The leading index of euro zone stocks closed down 0.3 per cent, however, with Germany's DAX down 0.5 per cent and France's CAC 40 0.1 per cent lower.

"It's looking less robust in general" as investors take a more cautious stance ahead of the US Federal Reserve's meeting later in the day, said Ken Odeluga, market analyst at CityIndex.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We think European investors will quickly refocus on the remainder of earnings season, economic data and the outcome of Brexit and Italian budget negotiations," said Pierre Bose, head of European Strategy, International Wealth Management at Credit Suisse.

Results spurred some strong stock gains.

Banking and insurance were among the top-performing sectors, up 0.5 per cent and 0.7 per cent respectively, thanks to some strong results.

Shares in Italy's third-largest lender Banco BPM jumped as much as 8.9 per cent, then pared gains to close 2.6 per cent higher, after its third-quarter net profit beat forecasts thanks to lower costs and an asset sale that helped offset flat fees and falling interest income.

Commerzbank and SocGen were up 5.2 per cent and 2.4 per cent respectively after solid earnings updates.

German construction materials firm Wienerberger also rose after results, topping the STOXX with a 6.3 per cent gain.

The world's largest brickmaker reported a 25 per cent jump in third-quarter operating profit, helped by cost savings and solid demand.

Investors shrugged off news that UBS, Switzerland's largest bank, faces another potentially costly legal battle as the US Department of Justice draws up civil charges over the sale of mortgage-backed securities in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.

The bank has said it will contest any complaint vigorously.

Analysts at Zuercher Kantonalbank reckoned more than half of the 1.2 billion Swiss francs (S$1.65 billion) UBS has set aside for non-core legal risks was dedicated to the US case.

Shares in the Swiss bank were up 1.3 per cent.

Sodexo was flying high after the world's second-biggest catering company's better-than-expected revenue. Shares jumped 5.1 per cent to their highest since March, and sealed their best day since July.

German engineering company Siemens rose modestly, up 0.8 per cent after it said it expects to notch up "moderate" sales growth next year, bucking the trend of boardroom caution.

It wasn't all good news though.

Shares of broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 plunged 14.5 per cent to the bottom of the Stoxx 600, hitting their lowest level in more than six years after the firm cut its dividend and warned on its full-year outlook.

ProSieben peer RTL also tumbled 7.6 per cent after its earnings missed expectations due to a lower contribution from RTL Deutschland, with Morgan Stanley saying advertising revenues in Germany had fallen.

Inmarsat sank 8.6 percent after its results revealed weakness in its maritime division.

Shares in German chemicals group Brenntag fell 6.2 per cent to their lowest level since July 2016, the day after it reported earnings which missed expectations.

Oil stocks tumbled 0.5 per cent as crude prices neared three-month lows with investors focusing on global crude supply increasing.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_HKEX_091118_2.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Government & Economy

HK-listed Singapore companies fizzle after IPO sizzle

BP_Grab_091118_3.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Startups

Grab scores coup on Super App rivals with KBank tie-up in Thailand

BP_Singtel_091118_9.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel's Q2 net profit falls 77% to S$667m

Most Read

1 Boeing close to issuing safety warning on 737 Max
2 Rajah & Tann Asia's legaltech unit to counter competition from leading accounting firms
3 Fintech gives fillip to jobs and funding in Singapore financial sector
4 Raising withdrawal age for CPF may not be right or needed move
5 HK-listed Singapore companies fizzle after IPO sizzle

Must Read

FPV5.png
Nov 9, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Sunseap to build one of the world's largest offshore floating solar farms along Straits of Johor

Nov 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: Most brokerages maintain calls despite 77% fall in Singtel Q2 profit

BP_Genting_091118_39.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Genting Singapore shares jump 8% in early trading after posting 46% rise in Q3 profits

BP_noble_091118_35.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Noble, Frasers Property, Genting Singapore, CDL, Sats, Stamford Land

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening