You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: SAP drags down German shares, Covid-19 worries weigh on stocks

Tue, Oct 27, 2020 - 6:12 AM

nz_europestocks_271020.jpg
German shares closed at their lowest in nearly four months on Monday as Europe's most valuable tech firm, SAP, experienced its worst trading day in 24 years after cutting its 2020 outlook.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] German shares closed at their lowest in nearly four months on Monday as Europe's most valuable tech firm, SAP, experienced its worst trading day in 24 years after cutting its 2020 outlook.

The German DAX fell 3.7 per cent as SAP slumped almost 22 per cent after abandoning medium-term profitability targets and cautioning that its business would take longer than expected to recover from the pandemic hit.

"SAP's pessimism does not bode well for hopes for the global economic recovery to continue," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, New York.

"If tech goes, the deteriorating outlook due to virus spread will likely yield massive risk aversion as investors head for the sidelines instead of rotating into cyclicals."

The wider European tech index slid 7.4 per cent.

SEE ALSO

Europe: Stock markets slump at open on virus resurgence

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

SAP's results came as a blip in the third-quarter earnings season, which has been largely better than feared.

Meanwhile, fresh Covid-19-induced restrictions in Italy and Spain to curb a resurgence in cases weighed on the rest of Europe, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 index closing at a one-month low, down 1.8 per cent.

Europe on Saturday became the second region after Latin America to surpass 250,000 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.

The euro zone blue-chip index fell nearly 3 per cent, while Europe's travel and leisure sector, worst hit by the movement curbs, was down 3.3 per cent.

Nick Nelson, head of European equity strategy at UBS, said the Swiss bank's target for Stoxx 600 into the year-end is 340 points, about 4.5 per cent below the current level, in part due to the impact of the latest round of restrictions.

Surveys of euro zone purchasing managers last week showed economic activity slipped back into decline in October, heightening expectations for a double-dip recession as a second wave of virus sweeps across the continent.

Globally, risk appetite was sapped by worries over slow progress on a new US stimulus bill and a looming presidential election.

Milan's blue-chip index fell 1.8 per cent even as ratings agency Standard and Poor's upgraded Italy's sovereign outlook to stable from negative.

Oil majors Total and Royal Dutch Shell fell over 2.8 per cent as crude prices slumped more than 3 per cent on demand worries.

Healthcare stocks remained supportive, with AstraZeneca gaining 1.7 per cent after it resumed the US trial of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine.

French stocks dipped 1.9 per cent. Turkish leader Tayyip Erdogan asked his compatriots to stop buying French goods on Monday in the latest expression of anger in the Muslim world over images being displayed in France of the Prophet Mohammad, which some Muslims consider blasphemous.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 27, 2020 07:01 AM
Government & Economy

Saddam's right-hand man dead: dictator's daughter

[BAGHDAD] Sadddam Hussein's right-hand man Izzat Ibrahim al-Duri, a long-time fugitive, has died, the executed Iraqi...

Oct 27, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

Zimbabwe mining boss arrested for alleged gold smuggling

[HARARE] Zimbabwe police on Monday arrested the boss of a miners' federation, formerly CEO of the football...

Oct 27, 2020 06:55 AM
Technology

Huawei's Meng back in Canadian court to fight extradition to US

[VANCOUVER] Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou returned to a Canadian court on Monday to fight extradition to the United...

Oct 27, 2020 06:52 AM
Government & Economy

'We cannot give up,' WHO chief says of pandemic fight

[GENEVA] The World Health Organization chief insisted Monday that it was still possible to rein in Covid-19 even in...

Oct 27, 2020 06:50 AM
Government & Economy

In proactive move, Twitter aims to 'pre-bunk' election falsehoods

[WASHINGTON] Twitter said on Monday it would take the proactive step of alerting its users to potential...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singaporeans stuck on island turn to private jets, daycations

Siglap Shopping Centre collective sale to carry S$120m reserve price

How has Covid-19 hit Singapore's less well-off?

Google, Temasek agree to invest US$350m in Indonesia's Tokopedia

What does Kwek Leng Peck's resignation mean for CDL's share price?

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for