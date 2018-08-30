You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares bounce as trade deal hopes lift risk appetite

Thu, Aug 30, 2018 - 5:49 AM

[LONDON] European shares rose on Wednesday as optimism over talks between the United States and Canada reinvigorated risk appetite, though the FTSE came under pressure from a rise in sterling.

The Stoxx 600 index ended the session up 0.3 per cent.

The United States and Mexico agreed on Monday to overhaul the Nafta trade association, while investors waited to see if Canada would accept a revised deal.

Canada and the US are set to tackle their issues in talks on Wednesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

However, some market watchers were cautious in their expectations, given the ongoing trade tensions between the US and China.

"The agreement between the US and Mexico has not put worries about President Trump's trade policy to bed. The deal is more protectionist than the status quo, and Canada is not included," economists at Capital Economics said in a note.

"Despite the US compromising a bit with Mexico, we are not holding out much hope of a ceasefire with China any time soon."

Britain's FTSE 100 came under pressure from a rise in sterling, however, and ended the session down 0.7 per cent.

Comments from the European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier that the bloc was prepared to offer Britain an unprecedentedly close relationship after it quits the EU sent the currency higher, in turn weighing on the FTSE 100 and its predominantly US dollar-earning constituents.

Among individual stocks, Germany's RTL gained more than 2 per cent after reporting forecast-beating growth in second quarter revenues and core earnings.

Shares in Spain's Inditex, however, dropped 5.7 per cent after Morgan Stanley rated the Zara owner "underweight" for the first time.

France's Ingenico was also under pressure, losing more than 6 per cent. One trader cited competition between Amazon and the French company on mobile payments in Asia.

Micro Focus, the British software company, added 2.9 per cent after it started a share buy-back programme.

Among small caps, Sinclair Pharma surged around 35 per cent after agreeing to an offer from China's Huadoing.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180830_JQCLOUD_3546966.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Startups

Clear skies for careers in the cloud

DSC02661glfores.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Real Estate

Dr M & Forest City: mixed views on investor impact

Aug 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble survives but will it be able to thrive again?

Most Read

1 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
2 A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks
3 DBS or UOB, why not both?
4 Rajeev De Mello joins OCBC's Bank of Singapore as chief investment officer
5 Hot stock: 800 Super falls more than 25%
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180830_JQCLOUD_3546966.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Startups

Clear skies for careers in the cloud

SINGAPORE-ASEAN-TRADE-044929.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Government & Economy

RCEP trade deal could be delivered by year-end: PM Lee

BT_20180830_ASEAN2_3546862.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Asean service providers, exporters to gain from new agreements

BT_20180830_JAPANESE_3546958.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Stocks

Record 3.9t yen selloff so far this year weighing on Japan's bourse

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening