You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares edge higher ahead of UK election

Wed, Dec 11, 2019 - 4:30 PM

doc78ctrhpigzlznlk3l1y_doc781lttvud89r4ymhdqy.jpg
European shares rose slightly on Wednesday as investors closely watched a pivotal British election on Thursday to decide the fate of Brexit, while attention also focused on central bank meetings in the United States and the euro zone this week.
REUTERS

[LONDON] European shares rose slightly on Wednesday as investors closely watched a pivotal British election on Thursday to decide the fate of Brexit, while attention also focused on central bank meetings in the United States and the euro zone this week.

Britain's domestically-focused mid-cap stocks index fell 0.1 per cent as a carefully monitored indicator now predicted only a modest majority for Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

If Mr Johnson fails to win an outright majority, the outcome would prolong Brexit uncertainty and further hit investor sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.1 per cent at 0805 GMT.

Telecom stocks led declines among European subsectors, pressured by a 2 per cent fall for Telefonica Deutschland after the German mobile operator cut its dividend.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Dec 11, 2019 04:03 PM
Garage

TikTok owner testing music app in bid for next global hit

[HONG KONG] TikTok owner ByteDance Inc is testing a new music app in emerging markets as it tries to pull off...

Dec 11, 2019 04:01 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Stocks end higher; Fed meet statement eyed

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed higher on Wednesday, ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy statement, although...

Dec 11, 2019 03:55 PM
Stocks

Aramco soars as IPO makes Saudi bourse world's ninth-biggest

[RIYADH] Saudi Aramco shares surged as the oil producer began trading after its initial public offering, vaulting...

Dec 11, 2019 03:36 PM
Garage

Gojek near US$120m deal for mobile payment startup

[SINGAPORE] Indonesia's ride-hailing giant Gojek is close to acquiring a mobile point-of-sale startup called Moka...

Dec 11, 2019 03:27 PM
Energy & Commodities

Scaled back power cuts set to continue in South Africa

[JOHANNESBURG] South African state power firm Eskom has scaled back power cuts after some generating units were...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly