You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares eke out gains as trade fueled rally fades

Tue, Jul 02, 2019 - 4:02 PM

file6ue6bw3p6kgetsi46ah.jpg
Bull and bear statues are pictured outside Frankfurt's stock exchange in Frankfurt. European shares edged higher in early trading on Tuesday, following a rally from the previous session, but Washington's tariff threats on US$4 billion of additional EU goods kept gains in check.
REUTERS

[FRANKFURT] European shares edged higher in early trading on Tuesday, following a rally from the previous session, but Washington's tariff threats on US$4 billion of additional EU goods kept gains in check.

Days after reaching a truce in the US-China trade war, the US government on Monday ratcheted up pressure on Europe in a long-running dispute over aircraft subsidies.

Planemaker Airbus dropped 1 per cent and pressured France's CAC 40 index, which underperformed the pan-European STOXX 600 index's 0.2 per cent gain by 0715 GMT.

The US Trade Representative's office released a list of additional products - including olives, Italian cheese and Scotch whiskey - that could be hit with tariffs, on top of products worth US$21 billion that were announced in April.

Financials rose 0.4 per cent and was the biggest boost to markets, as shares of HSBC Holdings rose 0.4 per cent and Prudential Plc climbed 1 per cent. 

REUTERS

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

nwy_sgx_020719_03_2x.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Graft probe on IG Aviation Singapore directors scuppers parent's IPO

nwy_PRIVATE PROPERTY_020719.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Real Estate

Q2 home prices post surprise rise, but analysts call it an anomaly

nwy_SGX1_020719_06_2x.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

KinderWorld's offer to raise S$71.4m kicks off bunch of new IPOs on SGX

Most Read

1 Kopitiam takes e-payment to next level with cryptocurrencies
2 US, North Korea to reopen talks after surprise Trump-Kim meeting
3 Sizeable mainboard listings expected on SGX in H2: Deloitte
4 Q2 home prices post surprise rise, but analysts call it an anomaly
5 Singapore private property price index up 1.3% in Q2: URA flash estimate

Must Read

nwy_MANUFACTURING_020719_64_2x.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms' payment performance worsens in Q2: SCCB

Jul 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

3 best-performing office S-Reits returned 28% in year to date: SGX

Jul 2, 2019
Garage

Carousell adopts Singapore government service MyInfo to combat fraud

Jul 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Asean opportunities for Singapore in additive manufacturing: specialists

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening