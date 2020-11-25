Europe: Shares end at near nine-month high on potential easing of virus curbs

European shares ended higher on Tuesday, as the potential easing of lockdowns in France combined with optimism around the deployment of a coronavirus vaccine as early as the beginning of next year to lift hopes of a swift economic recovery.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose 0.8 per cent to its strongest close since late February, supported by strong gains in oil & gas stocks, which were set for their best month on record as crude prices hit their highest levels since late March.

"Oil acts as an economic bellwether and the commodity has been on a tear for the past month, rising by more than 20 per cent in value as markets start to become more optimistic about economic activity amid positive vaccine news," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

The benchmark Stoxx 600 has surged 14.5 per cent so far this month and is on track for its highest monthly gain on record.

"Investors are drowning out the noise of potential near-term risk and purely focusing on the vaccine optimism coupled with positive political developments from the US" said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda.

However, Europe's businesses struggled during the month as fresh lockdown measures forced many firms to temporarily shut shop as a second wave of coronavirus infections swept across the continent.

German shares jumped 1.3 per cent, with exchange operator Deutsche Boerse revealing that the blue-chip index would expand to 40 from the current 30 companies with tougher membership criteria.

Data also showed that Europe's biggest economy grew by a record 8.5 per cent in the third quarter.

France's benchmark CAC 40 rose 1.2 per cent after the country on Monday reported its lowest daily tally of Covid-19 infections since Sept 28, while investors awaited a speech by President Emmanuel Macron later on Tuesday when he may announce a relaxation of lockdown rules.

Italy's FTSE MIB was the top gainer among European indexes after a report suggested the country would get 16 million shots of the potential Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca in the first months of 2021 under a supply deal agreed at a European Union level.

British stocks climbed 1.6 per cent after England said it would introduce a new system allowing the use of testing to shorten quarantine requirements for incoming passengers.

The news lifted travel and leisure stocks, among the worst hit by the pandemic due to restrictions on travel, by 2.7 per cent.

