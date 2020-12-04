You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares end flat; Miners, Rolls-Royce lift FTSE 100 to 6-month high

Fri, Dec 04, 2020 - 6:17 AM

nz_europestocks_041234.jpg
European shares ended little changed on Thursday, as a surge in material stocks and Rolls-Royce helped counter downbeat business activity data from the region and Brexit trade deal uncertainty.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] European shares ended little changed on Thursday, as a surge in material stocks and Rolls-Royce helped counter downbeat business activity data from the region and Brexit trade deal uncertainty.

London's FTSE 100 reversed losses to hit a six-month high, up 0.4 per cent, with miners Rio Tinto, Glencore and Anglo American providing the biggest boosts on record iron ore prices and buoyant copper.

Rolls-Royce surged 16 per cent to top London's blue-chip index, as well as the pan-European Stoxx 600 benchmark after a report said it was considering a possible re-entry into the narrow-body jetliner market.

Betting firm Flutter Entertainment was also among the top gainers on the STOXX 600 index, climbing 6 per cent, after a US$4.18 billion deal to increase its FanDuel holding to 95 per cent and end Fastball's involvement in online sports betting platform FOX Bet.

Ireland's main ISEQ index jumped 2 per cent to close at a near 11-month high.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Keeping sentiment in check was cautious comments on a post-Brexit trade deal between Britain and the European Union.

Significant gaps still remain on three main issues at the negotiations, EU officials said.

"We think that eventually some kind of a very limited deal will be agreed upon at the very last minute," said Teeuwe Mevissen, senior market economist at Rabobank in Amsterdam, warning that there may not be too many details nor an overarching agreement.

Discussions around the EU budget, as well as US jobs data due on Friday are among other events on investors' radar, Mr Mevissen added.

Meanwhile, IHS Markit's composite PMI on Thursday showed euro zone business activity contracted sharply last month, with services PMI sinking to 41.7 from October's 46.9.

Germany's DAX led declines on the day, down 0.5 per cent, while France's CAC 40 lost 0.2 per cent.

The Stoxx 600 has recovered about 45 per cent from March lows, with November's bumper rally lifting it from a downtrend, but it still remains close to 10 per cent below its highs this year.

While Europe looks to expected monetary policy easing from the European Central Bank next week, in the United States there were early signs that a US$908 billion bipartisan proposal could be gaining traction as a negotiating tool for fresh relief for the pandemic-hit economy.

"The key message (from the ECB) will be that (it) is committed to administering its medicine for a long time, even as the economy gets back to health," said Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 4, 2020 07:04 AM
Life & Culture

Warner Bros to stream 2021 movie releases

[LOS ANGELES] Warner Bros will release its entire 2021 slate of movies on HBO Max streaming and in theaters...

Dec 4, 2020 07:03 AM
Government & Economy

America's Covid-19 outbreak enters worst phase as winter arrives

[WASHINGTON] The first vaccines are only weeks away but the winter is looking bleak for the United States, where the...

Dec 4, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

Britain 'rushed' Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine approval: Fauci

[WASHINGTON] Leading American infectious disease scientist Anthony Fauci criticised Britain on Thursday for rushing...

Dec 4, 2020 06:56 AM
Life & Culture

Nasa buying Moon dust for US$1

[WASHINGTON] The US space agency NASA awarded contracts to four companies on Thursday to collect lunar samples for...

Dec 4, 2020 06:53 AM
Energy & Commodities

Opec and allies strike deal for lower production hike from January

[LONDON] Members of the Opec group of oil producers and their allies struck a deal Thursday to increase production...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HDB 'lottery' conundrum: analysts weigh in on ways to mitigate it

Employment rose to pre-Covid levels after Singapore's 'circuit breaker'

Grab in 'position to acquire' amid Gojek merger speculation, says CEO

UOB pioneers new AI solution for anti-money laundering surveillance

Aedge Group to raise S$1.7m in Catalist listing; prices shares at S$0.20 each

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for