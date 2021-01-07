You are here
Europe: Shares extend gains on recovery hopes
[LONDON] European stocks climbed for a second straight session on Thursday, driven by hopes that a bumper US stimulus package and large-scale coronavirus vaccine rollouts across the continent will spur a strong economic recovery.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4 per cent to hold near February 2020 highs, while London's blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.5 per cent and Germany's DAX index was up 0.2 per cent.
Growth-linked cyclical sectors such as miners, energy and construction & materials continued their rally on the prospects of more US stimulus after Democrats won control of the Senate.
REUTERS
