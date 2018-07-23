Europe: Shares extend losing streak as Fiat, Ryanair drop

European shares fell in early trading on Monday in a broad-based pullback led by declines in Fiat Chrysler after an abrupt management change, while a disappointing earnings update also sent Ryanair shares down sharply.

[MILAN] European shares fell in early trading on Monday in a broad-based pullback led by declines in Fiat Chrysler after an abrupt management change, while a disappointing earnings update also sent Ryanair shares down sharply.

The STOXX 600 was down 0.4 per cent by 0715 GMT, on track for its third straight day of losses as worries over a possible trade war linger following Washington's threat last week to slap tariffs on US$500 billion of Chinese imports.

All sectors were trading in negative territory.

Shares in Fiat Chrysler and Ferrari fell more than 5 per cent after CEO Sergio Marchionne fell seriously ill following complications from surgery, prompting a premature change at the helm of both companies.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Jeep division head Mike Manley was named on Saturday to succeed Mr Marchionne as CEO of Fiat Chrysler.

Ryanair declined 5.6 per cent to lead losers on the STOXX. The Irish carrier warned that average fares would be lower than expected during its key summer period due to high competition, unusually hot weather in Northern Europe and uncertainty caused by a series of strikes.

Julius Baer and Philips also fell after results.

REUTERS