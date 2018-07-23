You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares extend losing streak as Fiat, Ryanair drop

Mon, Jul 23, 2018 - 3:59 PM

file6ub3r8vvej6ejq7pfob.jpg
European shares fell in early trading on Monday in a broad-based pullback led by declines in Fiat Chrysler after an abrupt management change, while a disappointing earnings update also sent Ryanair shares down sharply.
REUTERS

[MILAN] European shares fell in early trading on Monday in a broad-based pullback led by declines in Fiat Chrysler after an abrupt management change, while a disappointing earnings update also sent Ryanair shares down sharply.

The STOXX 600 was down 0.4 per cent by 0715 GMT, on track for its third straight day of losses as worries over a possible trade war linger following Washington's threat last week to slap tariffs on US$500 billion of Chinese imports.

All sectors were trading in negative territory.

Shares in Fiat Chrysler and Ferrari fell more than 5 per cent after CEO Sergio Marchionne fell seriously ill following complications from surgery, prompting a premature change at the helm of both companies.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Jeep division head Mike Manley was named on Saturday to succeed Mr Marchionne as CEO of Fiat Chrysler.

Ryanair declined 5.6 per cent to lead losers on the STOXX. The Irish carrier warned that average fares would be lower than expected during its key summer period due to high competition, unusually hot weather in Northern Europe and uncertainty caused by a series of strikes.

Julius Baer and Philips also fell after results.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180723_YOCROWN_3508116.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore listing on the cards for Crown Group's Indonesia business

BT_20180723_LLWATERFPKV_3508119.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Firms tap Enterprise Singapore's expertise, connection for water projects in China

BT_20180723_MRNIKKO_3508214.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nikko AM offers new SGD corporate bond ETF

Most Read

1 Degrees of underemployment: fresh grads stuck in a bind
2 SingHealth hacked; records of 1.5m patients, including PM Lee Hsien Loong, stolen
3 SingHealth hack 'worrying' for Singapore but govt response lauded
4 Currency war erupts, threatening to ripple across global markets
5 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Keppel Corp, SembMarine, Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang, SMJ International
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Hawker centre.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore inflation rises to 0.6% in June, in line with expectations

Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: SembMarine shares fall after lower-than-expected Q2 earnings

Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Venture Corp shares jump 9.1%, queried by SGX

Jul 23, 2018
Real Estate

URA orders more detailed public survey on Airbnb-type home rentals after earlier mixed feedback

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening