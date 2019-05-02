You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares fall after Fed's statement

Thu, May 02, 2019 - 4:23 PM

doc7568p7xj13n1gp3pzs4_doc72mwxmqf1tix1f553kw.jpg
European shares fell on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve sent a neutral message on policy and a mixed bag of earnings for the region trickled in.
REUTERS

[NEW YORK] European shares fell on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve sent a neutral message on policy and a mixed bag of earnings for the region trickled in.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.6 per cent by 0730 GMT as major markets returned from the May Day holiday, except for London's FTSE 100, which extended losses from the previous session.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell disappointed the doves after the central bank's Wednesday meeting, signaling little appetite to adjust interest rates anytime soon.

Later on Thursday, the Bank of England will also decide on rates. No change is likely; investors will be looking for a better picture of the UK economy and clues on Brexit preparations.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The basic resources sector dropped 1.3 per cent after copper prices fell to their lowest in more than two months.

The bank sub-index fell after a mixed bag of earnings. The Dutch bank ING Groep NV tumbled after reporting a 6.1 per cent decline in first-quarter profits, but France's BNP Paribas rose 1 per cent after its first-quarter net profits beat expectations.

Britain's Lloyds Banking Group posted robust first quarter profits although house prices cooled and confidence dwindled among its small-business borrowers. The stock fell.

Among the bright spots, Sanofi SA's shares got a lift after the drugmaker won US regulatory approval for its dengue vaccine, Dengvaxia.

Europe's biggest online-only fashion retailer, Zalando, were boosted by solid first-quarter sales growth. German fashion house Hugo Boss slipped after reporting a fall in first-quarter earnings.

Asian trading overnight was quiet with Japan and China still shut for holidays. Some hope emerged on trade after reports that US and China may be nearing a deal that would roll back some of the US tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20190502_PHENG2_3769368.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat reaffirms PAP-NTUC symbiotic ties

BT_20190502_VISAMSONITETURN_3768995.jpg
May 2, 2019
Consumer

Samsonite's Changi Airport outlet will be its Jewel in the crown

lwx_sgx_020519_33.jpg
May 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore stock market value grows 3.1% in April

Most Read

1 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
2 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
3 Savings hacks for millennials and more
4 honestbee may face tough search for buyer
5 Oxley inks deal to sell Chevron House for S$1.03b

Must Read

lwx_joel sng_020519_69.jpg
May 2, 2019
Garage

honestbee fired CEO Joel Sng, says report; startup to make statement today

May 2, 2019
Real Estate

'Buyer the bigger beneficiary' in Oxley's S$1.03b sale of Chevron House: DBS analysts

May 2, 2019
Real Estate

Singaporeans spend more time on property searches than on reading bedtime stories to their children: poll

May 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore spends S$2b in hidden FX fees yearly: TransferWise study

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening