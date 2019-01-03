You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares fall as Apple guidance cut whipsaws tech stocks

Thu, Jan 03, 2019 - 4:57 PM

file6ue6r61n37tm279g7qu.jpg
Foam bull figures are seen in front of the German DAX Index board during the last trading day at Frankfurt's stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany December 30, 2015. European shares fell on Thursday as Apple Inc's cut to its sales forecast reinforced concerns over global growth and pummeled technology shares.
REUTERS

[LONDON] European shares fell as Apple Inc's cut to its sales forecast reinforced concerns over global growth and pummeled technology shares.

The Stoxx Europe 600 dropped 0.8 per cent as of 8:05 am in London, led by the technology sector. Apple supplier ams AG lost 12 per cent, while Dialog Semiconductor Plc slid nearly 7 per cent.

Apple cut its first-quarter guidance for the first time in almost two decades, citing a slowdown in China and fewer upgrades to iPhone models. The move echoed growing worries that the global economy is cooling, after data on Wednesday showed slowing manufacturing activity in China and several euro-zone countries.

The Apple news "adds fuel to the fire of concerns about slowing global growth and/or a trade war," Mike van Dulken and Artjom Hatsaturjants, analysts at Accendo Markets, wrote in a note. "After Tesla announced price cuts, that's two New Year kicks for the tech sector."

BLOOMBERG

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_SINGAPORE_030119_1.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Q4 growth dips to 2.2%; all eyes on Budget boost

BP_SGprivate_030119_2.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Real Estate

Marginal home price growth expected for 2019

BP_CapitaLand_030119_4.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

China's dismal PMI triggers mixed trading among S-chips

Most Read

1 Kim uses New Year's address to warn Trump
2 Charles & Keith buys S$60m building next to HQ in Tai Seng Link
3 Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019
4 Keppel Corp sees potential in Asia property sector
5 ERA looks to 'crazy Rich Asians' to help buffer market challenges

Must Read

AK_HDB_0301.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Real Estate

Bigger drop in HDB resale flats sold in December from cooling measures

AK_Hyflux_3110.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux gets more time to report financials, conduct AGM amid restructuring

Jan 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS restarts coverage on Silverlake Axis with 'buy'

cavenaugh.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Real Estate

Cavenagh Gardens tries again for en bloc sale; keeps S$480m reserve price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening