You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares fall as growth angst and oil gloom

Wed, Nov 14, 2018 - 4:54 PM

doc72rf1yisr9wpms1e2qt_doc72mwxmqf1tix1f553kw.jpg
European shares retreated on Wednesday after data showing the German and Japanese economies contracted in the third quarter fuelled worries about global growth amid a plunge in oil prices.
REUTERS

[LONDON] European shares retreated on Wednesday after data showing the German and Japanese economies contracted in the third quarter fuelled worries about global growth amid a plunge in oil prices.

The ongoing tug of war between the European Union and Italy over the government's 2019 budget also contributed to nervousness, with a palpable rise in Italian government bond yields.

The pan-European STOXX 600 lost 0.8 per cent by 0819 GMT with losses spread across continental bourses and sectors.

In London, the FTSE lost 0.8 per cent as Prime Minister Theresa May sought to convince her government to accept a draft European Union divorce deal that opponents said threaten the independence and the unity of the United Kingdom.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

As a sign of the uncertainty regarding whether a Cabinet meeting will approve the deal, the pound was stable against the dollar despite the relief an orderly Brexit would be for markets.

The oil and gas sector and miners were down 1.9 per cent and 2.1 per cent respectively.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-5469.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Singapore FinTech Festival 2018
Government & Economy

MAS launches US$5b kitty to woo fund managers to drop anchor here

SPH_5249.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Real Estate

Billion-dollar en bloc candidates still in play, but will developers bite?

BT_20181114_LSGUPTA_3616345.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS shuffles senior management team, grooms talent within

Most Read

1 Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM
2 Retail sales inch up in Sept after two months of decline
3 DBS shuffles senior management team, grooms talent within
4 GIC, CPF, Temasek among Asia's top 10 asset owners
5 DBS makes senior management changes

Must Read

BP_SGX_061118_19.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGX inks pact with Bank of China, CFETS to promote their bond indices outside China

Nov 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore family businesses upbeat on growth but need better succession plans: PwC

Nov 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS seeking feedback on proposed fintech sandbox scheme with faster approvals

BP_condo_061118_23.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents slip 0.7% in October; HDB rents inch up 0.3%: SRX Property

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening