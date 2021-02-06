 Europe: Shares flat after US jobs data; pound weighs on FTSE 100, Stocks - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares flat after US jobs data; pound weighs on FTSE 100

Sat, Feb 06, 2021 - 6:11 AM

nz_dax_060221.jpg
European stocks were little changed at the end of an upbeat week on Friday, with disappointing US data highlighting the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, while in Germany industrial orders declined.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] European stocks were little changed at the end of an upbeat week on Friday, with disappointing US data highlighting the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, while in Germany industrial orders declined.

US employment growth rebounded moderately in January but job losses were deeper than initially thought, bolstering the case for a large stimulus by President Joe Biden's administration.

"The prospect of more stimulus remain elevated," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda New York. "Any profit-taking should be limited."

The Stoxx 600 posted its best weekly performance since November with a rise of 3.5 per cent despite a lacklustre session on Friday, when gains in travel and leisure stocks, basic materials and banks were countered by losses in defensive sectors such as utilities, telecoms and healthcare.

Germany's DAX index was flat after data showed orders for German-made goods fell more than expected in December, ending a seven-month streak of positive reports as fresh restrictions to contain the Covid-19 pandemic subdued demand from other euro zone countries.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Today's data shows that stricter lockdown measures since mid-December, as well as the Christmas break, have finally hit German industry... but at face value, this only looks like a temporary breather," strategists at ING wrote in a note.

London's FTSE 100 slid 0.2 per cent, extending losses to a third straight session, as a higher pound weighed on the internationally focused firms on the index.

Investors also parsed earnings reports from European companies.

Sanofi SA gained 1.5 per cent as the French drugmaker said it aimed to grow earnings per share this year after posting stronger-than-expected quarterly results.

Vinci shares were the biggest boost to the Stoxx 600 after Europe's biggest construction and concessions company beat full-year core profit forecasts, helped by some recovery in its contracting business. France's CAC 40 rose 0.9 per cent to close at two-week high.

Insurer Beazley logged its best day in eight weeks, as a loss in 2020 took a back seat to a forecast to return to profit and bring back its dividend during the course of this year.

Finnish oil refiner Neste fell 6.4 per cent to the bottom of the Stoxx 600, after issuing a weak first-quarter outlook and unexpectedly cut its dividend.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 6, 2021 07:34 AM
Government & Economy

White House unites around simple message: Spend now to save the economy

[WASHINGTON] After lacklustre jobs data showed the US labour market recovery is stalling, President Joe Biden and...

Feb 6, 2021 06:59 AM
Banking & Finance

US dollar drops after jobs report chills rally

[NEW YORK] The US dollar lost out to the euro after Friday's US jobs report suggested that some traders may have...

Feb 6, 2021 06:32 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold gains as dollar retreats, US jobs report signals slow recovery

[BENGALURU] Gold rebounded above the US$1,800 psychological level on Friday, helped by a retreat in the US dollar...

Feb 6, 2021 06:28 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil rises 1%, hits highest in a year on growth hopes, Opec+ output cuts

[NEW YORK] Oil prices rose about 1 per cent on Friday, after hitting their highest in a year and closing in on US$60...

Feb 6, 2021 06:14 AM
Stocks

US: S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records on optimism for new US stimulus

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks capped a strong week with fresh records on Friday, fuelled by on optimism over more...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Leaks, creaks, breaks: The downside to life in a super-tall condo tower

The retail investing coup: Is this the future of investing?

Kuaishou surges 161% in biggest technology IPO since Uber

For better aged care: The gaps in Singapore's nursing home market and alternative models of care for the elderly

NTUC: raise CPF rates for older workers in 2022, as planned

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for