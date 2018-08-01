You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares flat as earnings optimism overtakes trade war fears

Wed, Aug 01, 2018 - 4:01 PM

file70e5qhnyo0318knfx8tl.jpg
European shares were flat on Wednesday as a fresh batch of corporate earnings offset mixed signals on the US-China trade conflict.
AFP

[LONDON] European shares were flat on Wednesday as a fresh batch of corporate earnings offset mixed signals on the US-China trade conflict.

At 0711 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 was flat, Germany's DAX had gained 0.1 per cent and France's CAC 40 was up 0.3 per cent.

European financials were one the few sectors in the black after France's BNP Paribas reported forecast-beating second-quarter profits and saw its shares rise 0.6 per cent .

Lloyds Banking rose 2 per cent after reporting pre-tax profit for the first half of 2018 jumped by 23 per cent.

The travel and leisure index was also in positive territory as shares in Air France-KLM rose 7 per cent after second-quarter results beat estimates.

Basic materials was the worst-performing sector, down 1.6 per cent. Copper prices slid on reports the United States may propose a higher 25 per cent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese imports.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-Budget2018-25.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Startups

New bourse debuts to trade shares in high-growth startups

bp_sgbiz_310718_29.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

In a first, majority of S'pore-listed firms now have a woman director

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Property sector sentiment down, but underlying demand still exists

Most Read

1 CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC
2 Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career
3 UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service
4 Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch
5 Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

google.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Technology

Google building third data centre in Singapore with likely added investment of US$350m

TLH_3777.JPG
Aug 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Employees taking up work-related training rose to 48% in 2017: Chee Hong Tat

GB Building_podium floors with prime main road frontage (photo credit CBRE).jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Real Estate

'Rare strata office portfolio' in Tanjong Pagar's GB Building up for sale

Aug 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC upgrades Cache Logistics Trust to 'buy'; DBS maintains 'hold'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening