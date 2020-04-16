You are here

Europe: Shares halt five-day rally as earnings underscore coronavirus hit

Thu, Apr 16, 2020 - 5:48 AM

[LONDON] European shares closed firmly in the red on Wednesday, ending a five-day rally as the first batch of earnings reports underlined the business damage from the coronavirus pandemic, while energy stocks sank on worries of a plunge in oil demand.

Declines for Total SA, Royal Dutch Shell Plc and BP Plc sent the European energy index to its lowest point this month as oil prices were hit by forecasts of global demand crumbling to its worst levels in a quarter of a century.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 3.3 per cent, after having risen almost 8 per cent since April 6 on early signs the health crisis was ebbing and on hopes that sweeping lockdown measures would soon be lifted.

The benchmark index has recovered about 22 per cent since hitting an eight-year low in March, but is still down almost 26 per cent from a record high hit in mid-February, and analysts warned an uptick in coronavirus cases could spark another sell-off.

"Much of the ground that European equities have made since mid-March was fuelled by rescue schemes and, more recently, the levelling-off of the rate of infections, but traders are facing up to the prospect of a painful economic downturn," said David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets in London.

US majors JPMorgan Chase & Co and Johnson and Johnson kicked off the first-quarter earnings season on Tuesday with glum forecasts for 2020 as the pandemic crushed business activity and erased liquidity.

ASML Holding NV, a key European supplier to chipmakers such as Samsung and Intel, fell 3.2 per cent after reporting worse-than-expected earnings on Wednesday.

Dutch navigation and digital mapping company TomTom shed 4.9 per cent after saying it expected negative free cash flow this year and lower revenue from its automotive and consumer businesses.

Overall, analysts expect earnings for STOXX 600 firms to slide 22 per cent in the first quarter and 34.2 per cent in the second, deepening a corporate recession even as some economies consider lifting strict stay-at-home orders.

"It is too early for governments to re-open their economies and if they do so, it must be a slow procedure in order to avoid a new flare up," said Charalambos Pissouros, a market analyst at JFD Group.

French shares fell 3.8 per cent as France became the fourth country to report more than 15,000 deaths due to the coronavirus after Italy, Spain and the United States.

Britain's domestically focused mid-cap index slumped another 4.6 per cent on signs the country was heading for a longer lockdown and forecasts the economy could be facing its deepest recession in 300 years.

REUTERS

