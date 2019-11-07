You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares hold four-year peak, creep towards record highs

Thu, Nov 07, 2019 - 6:10 AM

nz_EUROPESTOCKS_071119.jpg
European stocks scaled a fresh four-year peak on Wednesday driven by a surge in shares of consumer-focused companies that helped offset declines in autos and miners, while investors awaited new developments from US-China trade talks.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] European stocks scaled a fresh four-year peak on Wednesday driven by a surge in shares of consumer-focused companies that helped offset declines in autos and miners, while investors awaited new developments from US-China trade talks.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed 0.2 per cent higher and was about 2 per cent away from reclaiming its record high level, hit last in April 2015.

European shares have logged strong gains this week on growing optimism over a trade truce between the United States and China. But minutes after the market closing bell struck, a Reuters report cited sources to say that a Phase-1 deal could be delayed until December.

"All the good news regarding trade has also been largely priced in, so if the rumors prove to be wrong the risk to the potential downside are actually far bigger," said Simona Gambarini, markets economist at Capital Economics in London.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We no longer expect a correction in equities but do think there aren't too many reasons to be positive given we are already close to record levels and economic data is still poor with earnings growth weaker than in the past few years."

SEE ALSO

Europe: Shares hit more than 4-year peak on trade hopes

Gains on the benchmark index were led by food and beverage as well as the retail sector with some earnings to digest.

Ahold Delhaize emerged as the top gainer on the Stoxx 600 after the Dutch supermarket operator reported upbeat third-quarter results, citing strong sales in its Food Lion and Hannaford chains in the US.

A 4 per cent rise in shares of Brenntag boosted the chemicals sub-sector after the German distributor posted better-than-expected third-quarter profits.

Adidas was among the few disappointments, down 5 per cent after the German sportswear company said its third-quarter growth was held back by a weaker performance from Yeezy shoes designed by Kanye West.

Among the main drags, car makers fell 0.3 per cent with BMW's better-than-expected third-quarter results doing little to cheer up the sector, while commodity-linked stocks fell for the first time in three sessions.

Banks ended flat after rallying as much as 1 per cent earlier in the day after French lender Societe Generale raised its capital ratio despite a profit fall in the third-quarter and on hopes that a new banking reform may soon take shape for the euro trading bloc.

European banks which closed at their highest levels since May are up 6 per cent year-to-date, leaving to Telecoms the trophy of worst performing sector, up less than 5 per cent this year.

REUTERS

BREAKING

Nov 7, 2019 07:01 AM
Government & Economy

Britain's Johnson launches election campaign on opposition turf

[BIRMINGHAM] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday launched the Conservatives' election campaign in a...

Nov 7, 2019 06:57 AM
Government & Economy

Erdogan, Trump announce Washington talks on Nov 13

[ISTANBUL] Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to the United States next week to meet Donald Trump, the...

Nov 7, 2019 06:55 AM
Technology

Twitter offering 'topics,' from sports teams to K-pop

[SAN FRANCISCO] Twitter said on Wednesday it is rolling out a feature that lets users follow topics the way they do...

Nov 7, 2019 06:53 AM
Energy & Commodities

Africa's largest power dam stokes regional tensions

[PARIS] Ethiopia's construction of a massive power dam on the Blue Nile is raising tensions with Egypt, which...

Nov 7, 2019 06:50 AM
Transport

Lufthansa cancels 1,300 flights over two-day German strike

[FRANKFURT AM MAIN] Lufthansa said on Wednesday it was scrapping 1,300 flights as German cabin crew pressed ahead...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly