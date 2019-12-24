You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares hovers below record highs as UK shares shine

Tue, Dec 24, 2019 - 6:05 AM

nz_europestocks_241227.jpg
European shares closed a sliver away from all-time highs on Monday, as a slide in eurozone banks countered optimism over the US-China trade deal and a stellar run for UK shares.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] European shares closed a sliver away from all-time highs on Monday, as a slide in eurozone banks countered optimism over the US-China trade deal and a stellar run for UK shares.

With trading volumes dwindling as investors leave on Christmas holidays, analysts warn that market action could be volatile. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index saw trading volume down to 63 per cent of its thirty-day moving average on Monday.

The index closed flat after hitting a new record earlier in the session, aided by a ninth straight day of rise for Britain's FTSE 100 and defensive buying that boosted Europe's healthcare stocks and Swiss equities index.

"Unsurprisingly, there has not been much news to drive the market forward, but hopes of a US-China deal continue to be dangled like a carrot in front of investors," Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG wrote in a client note.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said Washington and Beijing would "very shortly" sign their so-called Phase One trade pact.

SEE ALSO

Europe: Brexit optimism puts stocks within spitting distance of record high

Giving investors more reason to cheer, China's finance ministry said on Monday it would lower tariffs next year on US products ranging from frozen pork and avocado to some types of semiconductors.

However, trade-sensitive German and French shares moved little on the news. The star performers were UK mid-cap shares, which jumped 0.8 per cent and the blue-chip index, which gained 0.5 per cent, as investors stuck to hopes that Britain will exit the European Union by 2020.

NMC, whose shares have nearly halved in value since last week after Muddy Waters criticised the healthcare group's financials, shot up 37 per cent after launching an independent review of its books.

Shares in aerospace parts makers such as Senior Plc, Melrose Industries and Meggitt rose between 1.3 per cent and 2.8 per cent after US planemaker Boeing Co ousted chief executive Dennis Muilenburg following a production halt of its best-selling 737 MAX jetliner after two fatal crashes.

Eurozone banks dropped about 1 per cent. European Central Bank's (ECB) governing council member Klaas Knot said interest rates in the euro zone could remain historically low for years, but the ECB's ultra-loose monetary policy risks becoming counterproductive.

A 4.9 per cent decline for Italian infrastructure group Atlantia pressured the wider country index.

On Saturday, a report said the Italian government had provisionally approved a document to make it easier to revoke concessions to operate motorways. The decree does not mention Atlantia, but a government source told Reuters that the measures could be applied to it.

Lufthansa dropped 1.3 per cent after German cabin crew union UFO said arbitration talks with the company had failed and its members could stage strikes any time from now on, barring Dec 24, 25 and 26.

REUTERS

BREAKING

Dec 24, 2019 07:10 AM
Government & Economy

Asia's richest man saw wealth surge US$18b this year 

[MUMBAI] It's been a good year for Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani. The Indian tycoon added almost US$18 billion...

Dec 24, 2019 07:03 AM
Transport

BMW investigated by SEC over US sales reporting practices

[NEW YORK] BMW AG is being scrutinised by the US Securities and Exchange Commission over its sales reporting...

Dec 24, 2019 07:00 AM
Consumer

'Nut rage' heiress criticises her brother atop family business

[SINGAPORE] The South Korean business dynasty that gained notoriety with the "nut-rage incident" is generating...

Dec 24, 2019 06:55 AM
Transport

New Boeing CEO is corporate veteran who will be tested

[NEW YORK] Throughout a storied career in corporate America, David Calhoun has risen through the ranks at General...

Dec 24, 2019 06:49 AM
Government & Economy

Australia PM defends coal as climate-fuelled bushfires burn

[SYDNEY] Under-fire Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday rejected calls for "reckless" and "job-...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly