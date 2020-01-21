You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares inch lower as data-heavy week looms

Tue, Jan 21, 2020 - 6:08 AM

rk_euro_210120.jpg
European shares retreated from recent peaks on Monday as investors paused before launching into a week packed with economic data and the European Central Bank's first policy meeting of the year.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] European shares retreated from recent peaks on Monday as investors paused before launching into a week packed with economic data and the European Central Bank's first policy meeting of the year.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down about 0.1 per cent, after ending at a record high on Friday on optimism around US-EU trade talks. Market activity was thin because of a holiday in the United States.

The benchmark European index has risen about 2 per cent so far this month, as investors bet on a recovery in global growth amid cooling US-China trade tensions.

"We are seeing a little bit of a pullback, having seen a very good run in markets since the start of the year," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda in London, adding that there was also some profit taking ahead of a "big week" consisting of US corporate earnings and the World Economic Forum in Davos.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Markets will also be watching for the Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) from the euro zone on Friday, with a recent Reuters poll showing that economists expect a slowdown in the bloc to have bottomed out in 2019.

SEE ALSO

Europe: Shares touch all-time peak on cross-Atlantic trade optimism

Comments from ECB chief Christine Lagarde at the central bank's first policy meeting for the year on Thursday will also be a point of interest. The bank is expected to keep the deposit rate unchanged after cutting it in September for the first time since 2016.

"We got a massive policy stimulus announced a few months ago, and it's going to take some time for that to filter through to the financial system. It's unlikely that the ECB is going to act in the aftermath of that so soon," Oanda's Erlam said.

For the day, the retail subindex was the worst performing sector, with Switzerland's Dufry AG leading losses with a 4.5 per cent drop.

Air France dropped to the bottom of the Stoxx 600 after Davy Research downgraded the stock citing short-term pressures from its restructuring.

German stocks bucked the trend, rising about 0.2 per cent on strength in financials. Electronic payments service provider Wirecard AG was the biggest percentage gainer on the DAX.

REUTERS

BREAKING

Jan 21, 2020 07:12 AM
Government & Economy

UK puts visas into pitch for post-Brexit trade with Africa

[LONDON] Prime Minister Boris Johnson told African leaders on Monday that Britain would be more open to migrants...

Jan 21, 2020 07:05 AM
Government & Economy

Trump to meet EU chief, Iraqi president in Davos

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump will meet his Iraqi counterpart and the head of the European Union executive...

Jan 21, 2020 07:03 AM
Government & Economy

Canada court starts extradition hearing of Huawei executive

[VANCOUVER] The Chinese telecommunications executive whose arrest in Vancouver badly strained Canada-China relations...

Jan 21, 2020 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

War crimes, not genocide committed against Rohingya: Myanmar probe

[YANGON] A Myanmar-appointed panel concluded on Monday that some soldiers likely committed war crimes against its...

Jan 21, 2020 06:55 AM
Government & Economy

France, US agree to extend digital tax row talks: French diplomat

[PARIS] Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump have agreed to extend negotiations on a dispute over a French tax on...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly