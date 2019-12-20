You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares inch up in languid pre-Christmas trade

Fri, Dec 20, 2019 - 6:02 AM

nz_europestocks_201224.jpg
European shares inched up in thin trade on Thursday, as a handful of corporate updates and central bank meetings gave little impetus for larger moves.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] European shares inched up in thin trade on Thursday, as a handful of corporate updates and central bank meetings gave little impetus for larger moves.

Markets held slightly below highs touched earlier in the week when a Sino-US trade agreement and a victory for the Conservatives in a UK general election spurred buying.

Renewed fears of a no-deal Brexit, brought about by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's setting of a hard Dec. 2020 deadline for a trade deal, lent an air of caution as investors looked to the new year for fresh cues.

The benchmark Stoxx 600 index was just 0.1 per cent higher, with healthcare and oil stocks leading gains, while automobile stocks were the worst performers.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It's very much a period of digestion of (last week's) news, and maybe thoughts for 2020, rather than anybody looking to do much before the year-end," said Roger Jones, head of equities at London and Capital Equity Solutions and Equity Funds.

SEE ALSO

Europe: Stocks grind higher in pre-holiday trading

Italian payments services provider Nexi rose 4.7 per cent and was the top gainer on the Stoxx 600 after lender Intesa SanPaolo agreed to sell it its payments business for 1 billion euros (S$1.5 billion).

Swiss specialty chemicals maker Clariant rose 2.1 per cent after saying it was selling a unit to US-based PolyOne Corp for US$1.6 billion.

Data Respons jumped 20 per cent after AKKA Technologies agreed to buy the Norwegian software company for around 3.7 billion Norwegian crowns (S$547.4 million) in cash.

NMC Health was the worst performer on the Stoxx 600, extending losses after short-seller Muddy Waters took aim at the stock.

Export-oriented UK bluechip stocks rose on weakness in the pound, while domestically focused stocks were largely unchanged.

The Bank of England left its benchmark rate unchanged, as expected, saying it was too soon to gauge how much Johnson's election victory would lift the Brexit uncertainty that has hung over the economy.

Sweden's central bank became the first in Europe to move rates out of sub-zero territory. It raised its benchmark repo rate a quarter point to zero on Thursday, as expected.

REUTERS

BREAKING

Dec 20, 2019 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

Colombia seeks US role in Venezuela crisis talks

[WASHINGTON] Colombia's new foreign minister met on Thursday with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as Bogota called...

Dec 20, 2019 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

US House passes USMCA in key step toward ratification

[WASHINGTON] US lawmakers in the House of Representatives on Thursday approved a new continental trade agreement...

Dec 20, 2019 06:51 AM
Consumer

Nike earnings jump as strong pricing offsets tariff hit

[NEW YORK] Nike reported a jump in quarterly earnings on Thursday as strong pricing and increased direct sales...

Dec 20, 2019 06:50 AM
Technology

Massive errors found in facial recognition tech: US study

[WASHINGTON] Facial recognition systems can produce wildly inaccurate results, especially for non-whites, according...

Dec 20, 2019 06:47 AM
Government & Economy

Mexico central bank cuts interest rate for 4th time

[MEXICO CITY] Mexico's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate on Thursday for the fourth straight time,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly