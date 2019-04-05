You are here

Europe: Shares little changed before US jobs data

Fri, Apr 05, 2019 - 4:22 PM

European shares were little changed on Friday as investors waited for a closely watched US jobs report and trade talks between China and the United States continued.
European shares were little changed on Friday as investors waited for a closely watched US jobs report and trade talks between China and the United States continued.

The pan-region STOXX 600 index was up 0.1 per cent at 0730 GMT, set for its best weekly rise in three weeks. Most European markets were higher, but Germany's tariff-sensitive DAX slipped lower.

German industrial output rose in February, some good news for Europe's largest economy. All eyes will now be on the US non-farm payrolls report for March due later in the day, which is expected to show a recovery from February's 17-month low .

US President Donald Trump said a US-China trade deal could be announced within four weeks, but he warned China it would be difficult to let trade continue without an agreement .

More complications arose for a possible merger of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank. The European Central Bank will ask Deutsche Bank to raise fresh funds before it gives the go-ahead for the deal, a source told Reuters.

