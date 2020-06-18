You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares lose ground on concerns of second coronavirus wave

Thu, Jun 18, 2020 - 3:29 PM

ym-dax-100620_2x.jpg
European shares retreated at the open on Thursday as a spike in Covid-19 cases in China and some US states triggered fears of a second wave of infections, knocking back hopes of a swift recovery from the pandemic-led economic slump.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] European shares retreated at the open on Thursday as a spike in Covid-19 cases in China and some US states triggered fears of a second wave of infections, knocking back hopes of a swift recovery from the pandemic-led economic slump.

Investors scaled back on risk as the daily count of cases hit new highs in California and Texas, two of the United States' most populous states, while Beijing ramped up movement curbs on Wednesday.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell 0.4 per cent at 7.09am GMT (3.09pm SGT) after two straight days of gains, driven by optimism over global stimulus helping economies claw back from the coronavirus-led slide.

Oil and gas and miners led declines among European sector indexes, while retailers eked out gains at the open.

German online fashion retailer Zalando jumped 5.3 per cent after it said it expected a bigger increase in sales and operating profit in the second quarter than analysts are forecasting as the pandemic prompts more people to shop online.

SEE ALSO

Europe: Shares rise for second day on hopes of more US stimulus

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 18, 2020 03:32 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong's 'rebel' tycoon Jimmy Lai has no regrets

[HONG KONG] Millionaire media tycoon Jimmy Lai knows his support for Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests could soon...

Jun 18, 2020 03:31 PM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Medtecs shares rise 12% ahead of AGM

CATALIST-LISTED Medtecs International Corporation's shares hit a high of 31 Singapore cents on Thursday, up 3.5...

Jun 18, 2020 03:19 PM
Transport

COE bidding to resume from July 6

CERTIFICATE of Entitlement (COE) bidding exercises will resume, starting with the first exercise on July 6, the Land...

Jun 18, 2020 03:18 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares down nearly 1% as dismal jobs data, virus relapse weigh

[BENGALURU] Australian shares ended lower on Thursday as the country's unemployment rate jumped to the highest in...

Jun 18, 2020 03:03 PM
Government & Economy

Top China Parliament body to review Hong Kong security legislation

[BEIJING] The top decision-making body of China's Parliament will review a draft of national security legislation...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.