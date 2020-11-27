You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares move little as focus turns to economic damage from Covid-19

Fri, Nov 27, 2020 - 6:09 AM

nz_ europestocks_271127.jpg
European shares moved little on Thursday as an extension of coronavirus restrictions in Germany and a grim growth forecast for the United Kingdom brought the focus back to the near-term economic damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] European shares moved little on Thursday as an extension of coronavirus restrictions in Germany and a grim growth forecast for the United Kingdom brought the focus back to the near-term economic damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index ended down 0.1 per cent, with gains in tech and healthcare offset by declines in automobile and energy shares.

A second wave of coronavirus infections coupled with rising Covid-19 related deaths continues to sweep across Europe, prompting Germany, France and the United Kingdom to once again impose tough curbs, dealing a heavy blow to business activity as restaurants, gyms and shops remained closed.

"While it is still too early to say if the investor optimism is hurt as the wider market is still in an uptrend, there are plenty of negative headlines out there for investors to wait and think of the near-term effects," said Connor Campbell, a financial analyst at Spreadex.

The benchmark Stoxx 600 index is however still on course for its best month on record and market participants expect European equities to touch record highs next year, following promising vaccine trial results from three major drugmakers.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

British shares were the worst hit with the benchmark FTSE 100 index down 0.4% after health minister Matt Hancock announced that several parts of England will be forced to live under the toughest category of Covid-19 restrictions when a national lockdown ends on Dec 2.

Britain's domestically focused mid-cap index dropped 0.9 per cent after finance minister Rishi Sunak said that the record public borrowings were not sustainable, following his warning on Wednesday that the economy was on course to shrink by 11.3 per cent this year.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Germany will face restrictions on public life for the foreseeable future.

Germany's blue-chip DAX ended flat while France's benchmark CAC 40 erased gains to end 0.1 per cent lower after a survey showed consumer confidence in the country fell to a two-year low in November.

In company news, British insurer Aviva dropped 0.2 per cent after saying it expects to pay a total 2020 dividend that is a third less than before the coronavirus outbreak.

British pub operators Mitchells & Butlers and Fuller, Smith & Turner fell 0.7 per cent and 5.4 per cent after they announced around 1,650 job cuts as the hospitality industry reels from new lockdowns.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 27, 2020 07:07 AM
Energy & Commodities

Venezuela resumes direct oil shipments to China despite US sanctions

[NEW YORK] Venezuela has resumed direct shipments of oil to China after US sanctions sent the trade underground for...

Nov 27, 2020 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

Trump says he will leave the White House if Electoral College votes for Biden

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will leave the White House if the Electoral College votes...

Nov 27, 2020 07:00 AM
Life & Culture

Premier League clubs given green light for return of fans

[LONDON] Liverpool, Chelsea, Brighton and West Ham will be able to allow fans into their stadiums next month under a...

Nov 27, 2020 06:57 AM
Government & Economy

Outcry grows in France after police filmed beating music producer

[PARIS] A video of police beating a black music producer in Paris triggered outrage and condemnation on Thursday,...

Nov 27, 2020 06:53 AM
Consumer

AstraZeneca says its vaccine needs 'additional study'

[LONDON] The head of British drug manufacturer AstraZeneca said on Thursday further research was needed on its Covid...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

URA, HDB release sale sites at Tengah, Ang Mo Kio

Negative bond yield arrives in Singapore with UOB's 1b-euro issue

AstraZeneca faces more vaccine questions after manufacturing error

LTA awards S$932.8m contract to build Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link

Credit Bureau Asia's IPO to sell 58m shares at S$0.93 each

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for