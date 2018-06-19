You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares retreat on trade tensions

Tue, Jun 19, 2018 - 6:14 AM

2018-04-03T162558Z_164618681_RC1131AF78B0_RTRMADP_3_EUROPE-STOCKS.JPG
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MILAN] European shares fell for a second day on Monday as worries over a trade war between the United States and China continued to keep investors on the edge, while cable maker Nexans plummeted after a profit warning.

The Stoxx 600 index fell 0.8 per cent following losses in Asia and a weak open on Wall Street after US President Donald Trump cranked up trade tensions by going ahead with tariffs on Chinese imports, prompting Beijing to immediately respond in kind.

"Investors continue to react to Friday's ramping of unwelcome US-China trade tensions," said Accendo Markets analysts Mike van Dulken and Artjom Hatsaturjants.

The pan-European benchmark erased all the gains it made on Thursday when the ECB said interest rates would stay at record lows at least through the summer of 2019.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Germany's DAX declined 0.8 per cent, underperforming the broader European market amid worries that a crisis over migration policy could destabilise Angela Merkel's three-month-old coalition government.

Adding to the pressure, Mr Trump, who regularly complains about Germany's trade surplus and car exports, directly criticised Dr Merkel's government. "The people of Germany are turning against their leadership as migration is rocking the already tenuous Berlin coalition," he wrote on Twitter.

Car maker Volkswagen suffered the most, down 3.3 per cent, followed by sportswear maker Adidas, which lost 2.7 per cent.

"With the chancellor desperate to maintain a coalition to maintain her dominance over German politics, markets are understandably jittery at the thought of any political upheaval in the biggest economy in Europe," commented IG market analyst Joshua Mahony.

France's Nexans fell 16 per cent after the company warned that an "abrupt deterioration" of its high-voltage activities was likely to translate into lower profits for the full year.

The warning also weighed on Italian rival Prysmian, which fell 1.6 per cent.

French gas and power group Engie fell 4.8 per cent after saying unscheduled outages at its Belgian nuclear reactors will have an impact of 250 million euros on its 2018 core and net profit.

Aerospace supplier Cobham soared 4.6 per cent after an upgrade to overweight from Morgan Stanley.

"We think current management have stabilised performance, with necessary costs sunk and measures taken to aid operational delivery," analysts at the US bank said.

Norwegian Air Shuttle rose 10.1 per cent after Lufthansa said it was in contact with the Norwegian carrier over a possible combination.

Norwegian is also the subject of bid interest from British Airways owner IAG. IAG gained 0.7 per cent and Lufthansa shares declined 0.6 per cent.

REUTERS

Sent from Wiretraker Webapp

Editor's Choice

BP_OCBC_190618_1.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC targets S$1b profit from China's Greater Bay Area by 2023

JAPAN-STOCKS-MARKETS-062806.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Stocks

Asia equities battered again by US-China trade spat

cs-Leonie08.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Real Estate

Jump in May home sales lifts hopes for second half

Most Read

1 Ex-Malaysian PM Najib and family spotted in Langkawi with 30 bags
2 Saving Hyflux: stakeholders, patience is vital now
3 O&M stocks appear to be decoupling from oil prices
4 Stock market remains in correction mode
5 Astrea IV Class A-1 bonds rise to 102.9 on debut
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_OCBC_190618_1.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC targets S$1b profit from China's Greater Bay Area by 2023

JAPAN-STOCKS-MARKETS-062806.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Stocks

Asia equities battered again by US-China trade spat

cs-Leonie08.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Real Estate

Jump in May home sales lifts hopes for second half

BP_OCBC_190618_4.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC keen to expand into onshore wealth management in China

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening