You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares rise, aided by defensives amid gloomy trade outlook

Sat, May 11, 2019 - 6:03 AM

lwx_EU STOCK_110519_19.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] European shares rose on Friday, with surging shares of Thyssenkrupp and robust defensive stocks helping equities on the continent avert the losses seen among their US peers, which slid on persisting worries about US-China trade.

US President Donald Trump said he was in no hurry to sign a trade deal with China as a new set of US tariffs on Chinese goods kicked in, dashing hopes the world's top two economies would salvage a last-minute trade deal.

European investors shuffled their equity holdings as they braced for more volatility on the second day of US-China trade talks, with defensive stocks gaining popularity over the course of the session.

The STOXX 600 index gained 0.3 per cent, lifting off an about one and a half month closing low clocked on Thursday. The pan-European index still recorded its biggest weekly decline this year, down 3.4 per cent, bruised by trade worries.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"If things do escalate then this will have an impact of around 0.5 percentage points of global GDP and that would not be inconsiderable," said Julian Mayo, chief investment strategist at investment management firm Fiera Capital.

Germany's DAX rose 0.7 per cent, with Thyssenkrupp - also the STOXX 600's top gainer - lifted 28.2 per cent by short-covering on news it will list its successful elevators business and embark on a fresh restructuring.

The level of short interest on Thursday was 38.3 million shares, the largest amount in more than four years, according to data from FIS Astec Analytics. Around 6.1 per cent of Thyssenkrupp's outstanding shares were out on loan.

Thyssenkrupp shares' barnstorming performance on the day helped trim the degree to which they have underperformed industrial goods and services stocks in the year to date.

French and Italian stocks each tacked on 0.3 per cent, while their London-traded peers eased marginally.

Defensive stocks such as those in the real estate and utilities sectors rose 0.3 per cent and 1.1 per cent, respectively.

With yields on German bonds maturing up to 10 years from now in negative territory, according to data on Refinitiv Eikon, European investors also favor defensive stocks for their dividend yields, relatively secure in a "lower-for-longer" position held by the European Central Bank.

Chemicals stocks gained 1.3 per cent, with Linde leading the sector index with a 4.1 per cent rise. The firm's chief financial officer said it would hit the upper end of its 2019 earnings per share guidance, if the current business environment holds up.

Stocks of auto-makers and their suppliers slid 1 per cent to their lowest closing level in more than a month, with Daimler falling 3.2 per cent. The sector is relatively exposed to global trade ructions.

"A trade deal getting less likely in Q2 after Trump's moves today...hopefully we can get a short break from Trump's tweets and enjoy spring time instead," Allan von Mehren, chief analyst and China economist at Danske Bank, wrote in a note.

LafargeHolcim gained 2.8 per cent as the world's top cement maker agreed to sell its Philippines operations. Credit Suisse also raised its price target on the stock.

REUTERS

 

Editor's Choice

BT_20190511_JLBANKS11_3778618.jpg
May 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Trade tensions roll back into frame for Singapore banks

lwx_hyflux_110519_3.jpg
May 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oyster Bay Fund 'mulling investment in Hyflux'

lwx_uber lyft_110519_5.jpg
May 11, 2019
Transport

Uber, Lyft IPOs could bring healthy dose of reality to South-east Asian tech valuations

Most Read

1 Best World takes Bonitas to Court for defamation
2 Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank
3 SGX to Best World: Is main customer in China a related party?
4 Hyflux says it could get up to S$500m from Oyster Bay Fund
5 MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

Must Read

BT20190511-BTT-001-00-2.jpg
May 11, 2019
Brunch

Wedding bells or death knells?

BT_20190511_JLBANKS11_3778618.jpg
May 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Trade tensions roll back into frame for Singapore banks

BT_20190511_TARIFFS11T9JS_3778639.jpg
May 11, 2019
Government & Economy

US hikes tariffs on China goods; Beijing says it will retaliate

lwx_hyflux_110519_3.jpg
May 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oyster Bay Fund 'mulling investment in Hyflux'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening