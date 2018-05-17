You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares rise as Italian stocks recover, Ocado soars

Thu, May 17, 2018 - 5:08 PM

[LONDON] European stocks pushed higher in early trading on Thursday as Italian stocks recovered some lost ground and commodities-related sectors rallied, while shares in Ocado rocketed after the company signed a partnership deal.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.1 per cent by 0724 GMT, holding at 3-1/2 month highs as shares in energy stocks and miners rose, while Italy's benchmark climbed more than 1 per cent as markets awaited the result of talks between two anti-system parties to form a coalition government.

On Wednesday, Italian stocks had tumbled more than 2 per cent after a leaked draft coalition programme indicated that the parties planned to ask the European Central Bank to forgive 250 billion euros (S$396.17 billion) of Italian debt.

Britain's FTSE 100 also pushed higher, shrugging off a rise in sterling following a report late on Wednesday that Britain will tell Brussels it is prepared to stay in the European Union's customs union beyond 2021. A source at Prime Minister May's office dismissed the report on Thursday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

While indexes were relatively subdued, there were some big movers among individual stocks. Shares in online supermarket Ocado surged nearly 40 per cent to an all-time high after the company signed a deal with US retailer Kroger Co to use Ocado's technology for grocery deliveries in the world's biggest market.

Earnings updates also spurred sizeable moves. Altice jumped more than 10 per cent after its French unit showed the first signs of recovery in the first quarter, while French waste and water group Suez rose 3.4 per cent after higher waste volumes boosted its first-quarter core earnings.

Shares in Maersk, broadcaster RTL and Royal Mail all fell between 3.9 and 9.5 per cent after giving updates.

Shares in British bookmakers also came under pressure after the UK government cut the top stake on fixed-odds betting terminals to two pounds. William Hill, GVC and Paddy Power Betfair fell between 0.7 and 3.1 per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180517_GBP_3439615.jpg
May 17, 2018
Stocks

US data fuelling greenback, but outlook lacks consensus

BT_20180517_LNG_3439438.jpg
May 17, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Data analytics and e-platforms changing the commodity sector

BT_20180517_KRFAR17_3439553.jpg
May 17, 2018
Real Estate

Far East bags coveted Holland site for S$1.2b

Most Read

1 Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’
2 TT International's Big Box in Jurong East put up for sale by receivers
3 Far East Organization-led consortium clinches plum Holland Road site
4 Will Oxley pull off its property launch blitz?
5 SIA could surprise with stronger-than-expected results
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

as-terminal-1705.jpg
May 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports surge 11.8% in April after 2 months of contraction; electronics shipments continue to slide

May 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

Private equity, venture capital investments into S-E Asia hit record US$23.5b in 2017: SVCA report

May 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

Six individuals get prohition orders for mis-selling investment products: MAS

fa-mas-20171006_0.jpg
May 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS to raise requirements on cyber resilience in Singapore's financial sector

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening