You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares slide after strong November; trade jitters nag

Tue, Dec 03, 2019 - 5:55 AM

nz_europestocks_031219.jpg
European shares posted their biggest daily drop in two months on Monday, with most major markets including Germany and France slumping more than 2 per cent, as a reimposition of US metal tariffs on Brazil and Argentina triggered a decline in global sentiment.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] European shares posted their biggest daily drop in two months on Monday, with most major markets including Germany and France slumping more than 2 per cent, as a reimposition of US metal tariffs on Brazil and Argentina triggered a decline in global sentiment.

After an upbeat November, its third straight month of gains, the pan-European STOXX 600 index closed down 1.6 per cent, erasing session gains after positive factory activity data from China and major euro zone economies had earlier taken it to near four-year peaks.

"It's a function of markets having done reasonably well in November post-settling-down of nerves around Brexit and also US-China trade, coupled with first trading day of the month," said Will James, senior investment director, European equities, at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

Sentiment worldwide took a hit after US President Donald Trump said on Monday he would immediately restore tariffs on US steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina, accusing them of devaluing their currencies to the detriment of US farmers.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The STOXX 600 index has gained over the past few months and approached record highs on expectations that Beijing and Washington will hammer out a "phase one" trade deal this year.

SEE ALSO

Europe: Shares end week on dour note as trade woes linger

"If Trump starts hitting these other countries with tariffs, it looks like it'll only be a matter of time before he starts bringing up the European tariffs again," said Michael Baker, an analyst at ETX Capital.

Losses were broad-based with a 2.7 per cent fall in utility stocks leading declines, with Latin America-exposed Italian utility Enel sliding 3.7 per cent.

Steel and aluminum producers such as Norsk Hydro and ArcelorMittal weighed on the materials sector, but it lost the least among major sectors as mining giants BHP and Rio Tinto gained on higher iron ore and copper prices.

Rising oil prices limited slippage in the energy sector to 0.8 per cent, while other sectors gave up more than 1 per cent.

At the bottom of STOXX 600 was British online grocer and technology company Ocado, which dropped 7.4 per cent after launching a £500 million pound (S$884.3 million) bond issue, in part to fund construction of robotic warehouses.

REUTERS

BREAKING

Dec 3, 2019 06:14 AM
Government & Economy

Najib to take stand in 1MDB trial on Tuesday

[KUALA LUMPUR] Former Malaysian leader Najib Razak will take the stand to defend his conduct in the 1MDB scandal on...

Dec 3, 2019 06:01 AM
Garage

Digital payment platform FinAccel raises US$90m in Series C funding

SINGAPORE-BASED consumer credit startup FinAccel on Tuesday said it has raised US$90 million in an oversubscribed...

Dec 3, 2019 05:58 AM
Stocks

US: Stocks retreat on economy and trade jitters

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stepped back from last week's record highs on Monday, with weak US manufacturing data and...

Dec 3, 2019 05:51 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil futures edge up on talk of further Opec+ supply curbs

[NEW YORK] Oil futures gained about 1 per cent on Monday on hints the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting...

Dec 3, 2019 12:21 AM
Government & Economy

US factory activity, construction spending unexpectedly fall

[WASHINGTON] US factory activity contracted further in November amid a slump in new orders while construction...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly