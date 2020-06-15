You are here
Europe: Shares slide on fears of second coronavirus wave
[BENGALURU] European shares tumbled on Monday as concerns of a second wave of coronavirus infections grew with Beijing reporting a record number of new cases, while underwhelming economic data from China also weighed on sentiment.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 2.4 per cent, slipping further from its 5.7 per cent fall last week, with the exporter-heavy German index leading declines.
Global stock markets also began the week on a glum note as the recent outbreak in Beijing, which has been traced to a wholesale food market, revived fears of the economic damage from the health crisis.
Among stocks, BP slid 5 per cent as it said it would incur an up to US$17.5 billion writedown in the value of its assets after lowering its long-term oil and gas price outlook in expectation of an accelerated transition away from fossil fuels.
REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes