Europe: Shares slip on recession, Brexit worries

Thu, Aug 29, 2019 - 3:31 PM

[FRANKFURT] European stocks were slightly lower in early trading on Thursday, as fears of a global recession and the impact of a disorderly Brexit kept investors away from risky assets.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson decided to suspend Britain's parliament for more than a month before Brexit, a move that will limit the time opponents have to derail a disorderly Brexit and increases the chance that Mr Johnson could face a vote of no-confidence in his government.

However, the fall in the pound helped Britain's FTSE 100 rise 0.14 per cent and outperform the pan-European STOXX 600 index, which was flat by 0710 GMT.

