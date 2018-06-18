You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares slip on trade tensions

Mon, Jun 18, 2018 - 4:04 PM

doc70mu6ugkvlj7q3p5zq_doc6zw82e00cyvsj1ev8m5.jpg
European shares dipped in early trading on Monday as worries over a trade war between the United States and China kept investors on the edge, while cable maker Nexans plummeted after a profit warning.

[MILAN] European shares dipped in early trading on Monday as worries over a trade war between the United States and China kept investors on the edge, while cable maker Nexans plummeted after a profit warning.

By 0728 GMT the STOXX 600 was down 0.3 per cent following losses in Asia after US President Donald Trump cranked up trade tensions by going ahead with tariffs on Chinese imports, prompting Beijing to immediately respond in kind.

Among other national benchmarks, the UK's FTSE 100 was flat, while Germany's DAX declined 0.5 per cent.

France's Nexans fell 18.2 per cent after the company warned that an "abrupt deterioration" of its high-voltage activities was likely to translate into lower profits for the full year.

The warning also weighed on Italian rival Prysmian, which fell 2.2 per cent.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_DBS_180618_5.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Emerging demand for digital expertise on listed boards

BP_Ropemaker Place_180618_7.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Real Estate

Ho Bee Land acquires freehold Grade A London property with £650m investment

BT_20180618_VIGRAB18_3473153.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Grab secures S$500m facility from HSBC for vehicle fleet financing

Most Read

1 Mahathir rejects Jho Low deal for immunity: report
2 Ex-Malaysian PM Najib and family spotted in Langkawi with 30 bags
3 Saving Hyflux: stakeholders, patience is vital now
4 Emerging prime areas challenge traditional districts 9, 10, 11
5 O&M stocks appear to be decoupling from oil prices
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_ASIA_180618_99.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Stocks

Asia: Markets tumble as Trump tariffs spark trade war fears; Singapore stocks down 1.6%

Jun 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Soilbuild wins bid for Kemaman Point en bloc sale with S$143.88m offer

BP_SGexp_180618_62.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil domestic exports surge 15.5% in May, beating forecasts

Jun 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Astrea IV Class A-1 bonds rise to 102.9 at debut

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening