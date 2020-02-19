You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares slump as Apple warning hammers China-reliant sectors

Wed, Feb 19, 2020 - 6:03 AM

rk_frankfurt_190220.jpg
European shares dropped on Tuesday as a revenue warning from Apple hammered iPhone parts makers and underlined the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on global supply chains.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] European shares dropped on Tuesday as a revenue warning from Apple hammered iPhone parts makers and underlined the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on global supply chains.

However, the pan-European Stoxx 600 index ended off session lows helped by defensive buying as well as merger activity among Italian banks.

Milan shares closed at their highest in over a decade as Intesa Sanpaolo's 4.86 billion euro (S$7.32 billion) bid for smaller rival UBI Banca sparked hopes of much-awaited consolidation among other Italian banks.

Italy's banking index jumped 1.6 per cent to close at a 1-1/2 year high, with UBI Banca soaring 24 per cent.

Stock markets globally slid on Tuesday after Apple said it would miss its March-quarter sales outlook due to the epidemic, which has killed over 1,800 people and forced businesses to shut operations.

SEE ALSO

Europe: China measures, Italian banks lift shares to record close

After falling up to 0.9 per cent during the session, the Stoxx 600 closed 0.4 per cent lower, retreating from Monday's record highs.

"Investors are clearly very keen to keep buying," said Connor Campbell, analyst at financial spread better Spreadex. "It took something like a warning from Apple that investors weren't willing to ignore."

Shares of AMS AG, Dialog Semiconductor and STMicroelectronics NV, which supply components to Apple, fell over 1.2 per cent. Other chipmakers also dropped, taking Europe's technology index down 0.7 per cent.

Germany's Infineon said it has so far seen only a minor impact on business from the virus. Its shares were down 2.2 per cent, while Frankfurt's main index fell 0.8 per cent.

Other China-exposed sectors such as automobile and basic materials were the worst hit on the day.

Miner BHP Group dropped 1.4 per cent after missing half-year profit estimates and flagging a risk from the coronavirus outbreak, while Glencore slid 4.5 per cent after posting its first annual loss since 2015.

Renault shares slipped 6 per cent after a UBS price target cut. The company had announced cost cuts last week.

British lender HSBC Holdings slid 6.6 per cent after it said it would shed US$100 billion in assets and cut 35,000 jobs over three years as part of a reorganisation. It also said the coronavirus epidemic had significantly impacted staff and customers.

On the data front, a survey on Tuesday showed German investor morale deteriorated far more than expected in February on worries of the outbreak impacting world trade. Manufacturing PMIs from the eurozone on Friday will be keenly watched for more insights into the economic fallout from the epidemic.

Defensive sectors such as utilities and real estate were among the few gainers.

Among bright spots, food ingredients company Kerry Group touched an all-time high after saying it hopes to return its five Chinese factories to full capacity within weeks.

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 19, 2020 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

WHO urges calm as China virus death toll nears 1,900

[BEIJING] The death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak rose again on Tuesday but Chinese and international...

Feb 19, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

Britain unveils points-based immigration plan

[LONDON] Britain on Wednesday unveils a new points-based immigration system that ends the free movement of people...

Feb 19, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

Trump commutes corrupt former politician's sentence

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump on Tuesday commuted the sentence of a former Illinois governor jailed for...

Feb 19, 2020 06:51 AM
Transport

SpaceX announces partnership to send four tourists into deep orbit

[WASHINGTON] SpaceX announced a new partnership Monday to send four tourists deeper into orbit than any private...

Feb 19, 2020 06:48 AM
Government & Economy

Travel restrictions on China fuelling 'panic:' ambassador

[BRUSSELS] Travel restrictions imposed on China over its virus outbreak are only fuelling "panic" and threatening...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly