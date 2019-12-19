You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares tick lower, but defensive buying caps losses

Thu, Dec 19, 2019 - 6:13 AM

nz_europestocks_191219.jpg
European shares inched lower on Wednesday on worries over a potentially hard Brexit, while gains in defensive sectors capped losses.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] European shares inched lower on Wednesday on worries over a potentially hard Brexit, while gains in defensive sectors capped losses.

Most regional bourses hovered around lows touched on Tuesday, when UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson set a hard deadline of December 2020 to reach a new trade deal over Britain's exit from the European Union.

While a resounding conservative election victory in Britain and a de-escalation in Sino-US trade tensions had spurred stocks to record highs earlier this week, fears of a no-deal Brexit saw investors adopting a more defensive stance.

"What we are trying to balance out here is the possibility of a hard Brexit versus an extended version of a soft Brexit. That is the question the markets are really asking themselves right now," said Aneeka Gupta, associate director of research at WisdomTree.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The fact that Johnson wants to exit and there will be no extension period, investors are now pricing in a no-deal Brexit going back in the horizon."

SEE ALSO

Europe: Shares snap four-day rally on Unilever warning, hard Brexit fears

The main Stoxx 600 index was 0.13 per cent lower for the day. The automobile makers' sub-index served as the worst performer, with Continental AG and Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA leading losses.

Domestically focused UK stocks slightly extended Tuesday's losses, which had been their worst day in more than two months.

Swedish cash handling company Loomis was the worst performer on the Stoxx 600 after German competition authorities prohibited the firm from acquiring German cash handler Ziemann.

German stocks dropped about 0.5 per cent, despite a survey showing that the country's business morale rose more than expected in December to hit a six-month high.

On the other hand, defensive sectors such as consumer goods led gains. Oil and gas stocks were also higher on strength in oil prices.

Export-reliant blue-chip stocks in Britain rose on the back of a weaker pound, which has shed most of its gains made since Mr Johnson's election victory last week.

Shares in Volvo AB gained 3.6 per cent after Japan's Isuzu Motors agreed to buy Volvo's UD Trucks business and tie up with Volvo to cut costs and develop electric and self-driving technologies.

Volvo was one of the best performers on the Stoxx 600.

Data showed that inflation in the Eurozone accelerated as expected in November, thanks to a rise in food prices.

REUTERS

BREAKING

Dec 19, 2019 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

Bushfire state of emergency declared in Australia

[SYDNEY] Authorities declared a seven-day state of emergency in Australia's New South Wales state Thursday as a...

Dec 19, 2019 06:57 AM
Government & Economy

India leads world in pollution-linked deaths: study

[WASHINGTON] India leads the world in pollution-linked deaths followed by China and Nigeria, according to a report...

Dec 19, 2019 06:55 AM
Energy & Commodities

Researchers say may have found cause of mad cow disease

[PARIS] Researchers said on Wednesday they believe they may have found the cause of mad cow disease, while stressing...

Dec 19, 2019 06:52 AM
Government & Economy

Bolivia orders arrest of ex-president Morales

[LA PAZ] Bolivia's attorney general on Wednesday ordered the arrest of exiled former president Evo Morales after the...

Dec 19, 2019 06:49 AM
Government & Economy

Solemnity, tension for Trump impeachment reckoning

[WASHINGTON] As lawmakers trickled into the US House of Representatives Wednesday to debate the impeachment of...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly