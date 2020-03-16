You are here

Europe: Shares tumble as pandemic fears grip Europe

Mon, Mar 16, 2020 - 4:36 PM

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 4.5 per cent to its lowest since 2013, with bourses in France and Spain leading losses as the two countries joined Italy in enforcing a national lockdown.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[FRANKFURT] European shares plunged on Monday as the coronavirus pandemic raged through much of Europe, with dramatic monetary easing by global central banks failing to reassure investors about its growing economic damage.

The US Federal Reserve slashed interest rates to near zero in another emergency move on Sunday and pledged hundreds of billions of dollars in asset purchases, saying the epidemic was having a "profound" impact on the economy.

Central banks in Japan, Australia and New Zealand followed with their own measures, but could not stem a slide in global stocks.

