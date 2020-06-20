You are here

Europe: Shares up for week, hopes remain for recovery plan

Sat, Jun 20, 2020 - 6:09 AM

European shares closed higher on Friday, with defensive plays leading gains as investors remained hopeful that a massive stimulus package will soon be passed even though EU leaders made little progress in negotiations.
A proposed rescue package worth 1.85 trillion euros (S$2.89 trillion) was discussed at a summit by video-conference, and the leaders agreed to meet in person in mid-July to haggle and get a long-term budget across the line.

"With France, Germany, Italy and Spain all behind the idea, we think it will ultimately be agreed," Capital Economics wrote in a client note.

"But the frugal four (Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden) are still resisting a scheme based on grants rather than loans."

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index, which like other global markets has struggled in the face of new bouts of coronavirus infections in China and a number of other economies, rose 0.6 per cent.

The Stoxx 600 index ended the week higher, recovering about 36 per cent from its March lows on massive stimulus and less-than-dire economic data. Traders are now betting on urgent action to haul coronavirus-hit European economies from the deepest recession since World War Two.

"European leaders seem to have enough pressure to sway the fiscally hawkish nations into agreeing on the proposed 750-billion-euro recovery fund," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda in New York.

However, Covid-19 cases continued to rise as around 400 workers at a slaughterhouse in northern Germany tested positive on Thursday, while the numbers rose in several US states and Beijing.

Defensive utilities and health care stocks were among the top gainers on Friday, while oil and gas stocks bounced on higher crude prices.

Wirecard lost another 35.3 per cent, after plunging about 60 per cent on Thursday, as its chief executive quit amidst the German payments firm's search for US$2.1 billion of missing cash which hit a dead end in the Philippines and it scrambled to secure a financial lifeline from its banks.

Lufthansa rose 3 per cent after its biggest shareholder, German billionaire Heinz Hermann Thiele, reached out to Berlin politicians for talks, newspaper Handelsblatt reported, the latest step in a standoff over the airline's 9 billion euro bailout.

Shares in Softewareone slipped 6.7 per cent after the company announced changes in shareholder structure and in the board of directors.

Stock markets in Finland and Sweden were closed for trading on Friday.

REUTERS

