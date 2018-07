Europe's stock markets dipped in opening trade on Monday, with London's FTSE 100 shares index down 0.4 per cent at 7,670.50 points.

[LONDON] Europe's stock markets dipped in opening trade on Monday, with London's FTSE 100 shares index down 0.4 per cent at 7,670.50 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 shed 0.3 per cent to 12,822.90 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.4 per cent to 5,490.20 compared with Friday's closing levels.

AFP