London's benchmark FTSE 100 index slid 0.4 per cent to 7,328.28 points compared with the closing level on Thursday.

[LONDON] Europe's stock markets dipped at the start of trade Friday, despite gains in Asia, as investors digested an ominous OECD warning on the global economy.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index lost almost 0.1 per cent to stand at 12,448.20 points and the Paris CAC 40 also shed 0.1 per cent to 5,653.26 .

AFP