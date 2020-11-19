Europe: Stock markets drop at open

[LONDON] European stock markets slid at the start of trading on Thursday following a mixed performance in Asia.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.8 per cent to 6,335.21 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index fell 0.8 per cent to 13,096.84 points and the Paris CAC 40 retreated 0.7 per cent to 5,475.42.

AFP