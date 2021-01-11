You are here
Europe: Stock markets drop at open
[LONDON] European stock markets fell at the start of trading on Monday after last week's strong week for global equities.
London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.3 per cent to 6,855.29 points.
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index lost 0.5 per cent to 13,974.36 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.2 per cent to 5,695.41.
AFP
