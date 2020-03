European stock markets dropped over 2 per cent at the open Friday following three days of gains as traders react to global stimulus action to tackle the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

London slid 2.7 per cent, Frankfurt lost 2.4 per cent and Paris shed 2.2 pe rcent.

AFP