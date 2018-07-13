Europe: Stock markets extend recovery at open

Europe's main stock markets extended a recovery at the open on Friday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index rising 0.6 per cent to 7,693.58 points compared with the close on Thursday.

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets extended a recovery at the open on Friday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index rising 0.6 per cent to 7,693.58 points compared with the close on Thursday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index climbed 0.5 per cent to 12,549.23 points and the Paris CAC 40 grew 0.4 per cent to 5,428.04.

World stock markets have recovered over the past two days after a mid-week slump when Washington threatened to hammer Beijing with tariffs on a further US$200 billion of Chinese imports, ratcheting up the global trade war.

