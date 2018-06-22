You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stock markets firm at open

Fri, Jun 22, 2018 - 4:10 PM

doc70owcj8p3e9iojcgbxt_doc6zw82e00cyvsj1ev8m5.jpg
London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip firms rose 0.2 per cent to 7,571.78 points compared with Thursday's closing level. In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 was virtually unchanged at 12,507.72, while the Paris CAC 40 gained almost 0.3 per cent to 5,330.5 points.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON]  European stocks firmed Friday in opening deals despite the eruption of a global trade war as Brussels slapped retaliatory tariffs on the United States.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip firms rose 0.2 per cent to 7,571.78 points compared with Thursday's closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 was virtually unchanged at 12,507.72, while the Paris CAC 40 gained almost 0.3 per cent to 5,330.5 points.

"Trade wars continue to weigh," noted Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"European tariffs on US imports come into effect today and the pressure does seem to be building on equities now."

As European Union tariffs on key US goods -- including jeans, bourbon and motorcycles -- came into effect, there were fears China and the US will carry through with their own threats, locking the world's three biggest economies in a potentially destructive face-off.

"Trade tensions remain the dominant theme," added Accendo Markets analyst Mike van Dulken.

"Clarity (is) still lacking about how far things will ultimately go between US and China, and the potential ripple effect for world trade."

The EU move was in retaliation to US President Donald Trump's decision to hit steel and aluminium imports from the bloc, and comes after Washington and Beijing traded tit-for-tat threats on hundreds of billions of dollars of goods.

There are worries a full-blown flare up could pummel the global economy just as it is getting back on its feet after the global financial crisis.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20180622_YOMARINA21_3478184.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Real Estate

Marina One Residences launching tower at average S$2,700-S$2,800 psf

ST_20180622_VNMOBIL_4078581.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Energy & Commodities

ExxonMobil starts up world's largest resin plant

BT_20180622_NCGYM22A_3478094.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Consumer

UFC Gym to open 15 outlets in Singapore over next decade

Most Read

1 Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion
2 S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir
3 Noble shares soar as firm secures Goldilocks' backing for sweetened restructuring plan
4 MyRepublic moves into telco space, launching 3 mobile plans for all users
5 Wah Loon founder buys Boat Quay shophouse
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_STI_220618_49.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Stocks

Singapore, Asian equities extend weekly losses as trade tensions show no sign of abating

BP_Singtel_220618_41.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel continues digital transformation with focus on cybersecurity, digital marketing

BP_Noble _reuters.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group to get US$100m trade finance facilities from minority shareholders

BP_ringgit_220618_56.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Mahathir says ringgit’s fair value is 3.8 to US dollar, same as Asia financial crisis peg

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening