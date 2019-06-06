You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stock markets hit by carmakers at open

Thu, Jun 06, 2019 - 3:42 PM

doc75o7n3xsdpwmf4kviji_doc75ntaf3dpibrcyrpcvc.jpg
Eurozone stock markets steadied at the start of trading Thursday, struggling to drive higher as share prices of carmakers slumped on the collapse of Fiat Chrysler's proposed merger with Renault.
AFP

[LONDON] Eurozone stock markets steadied at the start of trading Thursday, struggling to drive higher as share prices of carmakers slumped on the collapse of Fiat Chrysler's proposed merger with Renault.

Frankfurt's DAX 30 index edged up 0.1 per cent to 11,987.92 points and the Paris CAC 40 was fractionally higher at 5,293.72.

Outside the eurozone, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.3 per cent to 7,238.80 points compared with Wednesday's close.

French carmaker Renault's share price slumped 7.1 per cent to 52.21 euros in Paris and Italian-American peer Fiat shed 3.2 per cent to 11.3 euros on the Milan stock market at the open, before recovering slightly in early trading.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_AustProp_060619_1.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Real Estate

Developers bank on improving Aussie property market

BT_20190606_VIHONGLEONG29_3801454.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
SME

Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment

BT_20190606_LMXCITY_3801241.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cityneon eyes China growth after Citic Capital investment

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes
2 Liang Court deal shows quirk in CapLand strategy
3 Reit listing candidates rethink flotation amid recent weak debuts
4 Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment
5 Singapore Academy of Law launches legaltech accelerator

Must Read

lwx_jlc_250519_2.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Allied Tech clarifies escrow account fund flows following disappearance of funds and JLC lawyer

Jun 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Six more firms to be placed on SGX watch-list from June 6

Jun 6, 2019
Real Estate

Private housing supply from H2 2019 GLS confirmed sites cut by 15%: MND

Jun 6, 2019
Real Estate

More HDB resale flats sold in May, with slight dip in prices: SRX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening