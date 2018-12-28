You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stock markets jump at open

Fri, Dec 28, 2018 - 4:45 PM

file6vva60txe341gcxaj12f.jpg
A zoomed overview shows the trading floor at the German stock exchange in Frankfurt. Europe's top stock markets rebounded at the open on Friday, after Wall Street enjoyed a late surge to finish with impressive gains.
REUTERS

[LONDON] Europe's top stock markets rebounded at the open on Friday, after Wall Street enjoyed a late surge to finish with impressive gains.

Approaching the end of a volatile and holiday-shortened Christmas week, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major British blue-chip companies rallied 0.9 per cent to 6,646.28 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 also leapt 0.9 per cent to 4,641.05 points and Frankfurt's DAX 30 gained almost 0.7 per cent to 10,452.02, compared with Thursday's closing levels.

Volatility has reigned supreme as investors wrestled with worries over slowing global economic growth, trade wars, Brexit uncertainty and a US government shutdown, as well as President Donald Trump's attacks on the Federal Reserve.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"This rollercoaster ride is unlikely to stop anytime soon as investors continue to wear emotions on their sleeve," noted Oanda analyst Stephen Innes.

"Keep in mind that when markets start trading off the frenzy factor - as we've seen during the last 24 hours - extreme market moves can cut both ways," he added.

Asian indices moved with caution on Friday after days of volatility on global markets failed to boost confidence.

Wall Street, after staging its best rally in nine years the day after Christmas, opened meekly on Thursday and losses accelerated following disappointing consumer confidence data.

However, a rally in the last 30 minutes caused the Dow to stage a comeback, ending up 1.1 per cent at the close at 23,138.82 as worries over the economy gave way to bargain-hunting.

That was an impressive 870-point recovery from the low point of the session.

"The wild swings on the Wall Street were able to push the Dow Jones back in green yesterday," noted ThinkMarkets analyst Naeem Aslam.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20181228_VENTURE_3653799.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Technology

Is value emerging in battered tech manufacturing stocks?

BT_20181228_KUAN_3653775.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Real Estate

More foreign Reits likely to list in Singapore in 2019 as investors seek havens: Credit Suisse

SL_calculator_281218_7.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Worries over US tax rules lifted for Manulife US Reit, Keppel-KBS US Reit

Most Read

1 Asia: Most markets decline in line with global equity rout
2 Rusal board chairman quits as part of US sanctions waiver deal
3 Gaw Capital Partners said to be buying Robinson 77 for about S$710m
4 Innopac's outgoing CEO owed S$491,920 for unused leave dating back to 2008
5 Creative down 16.75%, queried by SGX

Must Read

AK_condo_2812.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Real Estate

Completed condo, private apartment prices fall 0.4% in November from October: NUS index

Dec 28, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore trims industrial land supply in first half of 2019 to 11.86 ha

BT_20181228_KUAN_3653775.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Real Estate

More foreign Reits likely to list in Singapore in 2019 as investors seek havens: Credit Suisse

SL_sgx_281218_22.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: OUE Lippo Healthcare, Creative, Second Chance, Manulife US Reit, Keppel-KBS US Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening