Europe: Stock markets little changed at open

[LONDON] European stock markets were little changed at the start of trading on Tuesday following a sluggish performance in Tokyo overnight.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index added 0.1 per cent to 6,006.77 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index fell 0.1 per cent to 13,123.96 points and the Paris CAC 40 dropped 0.2 per cent to 4,971.31.

AFP