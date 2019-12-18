Europe: Stock markets mixed at open

[LONDON] European stock markets were mixed at the start of trading on Wednesday, mirroring a lacklustre showing in Asia, while the pound fell further versus the US dollar and euro.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.1 per cent to 7,529.30 points, compared with the closing level on Tuesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index fell 0.2 per cent to 13,259.13 points and the Paris CAC 40 was flat at 5,967.79.

In foreign exchange, the pound eased further after falling sharply the day before as fears of a possible no-deal Brexit resurfaced.

AFP